Edward C. "Ed" Rappe
Manitowoc - Edward C. "Ed" Rappe, age 80, a Manitowoc resident, passed away peacefully with his loving wife at his side on Monday morning, June 3, 2019.
Ed was born on September 21, 1938 in Mercedes, TX, son of the late Fred and Martha (Muecher) Rappe. He resided in Milwaukee from 1944-1961 and graduated from UW-Milwaukee with a Bachelor's in International Relations. On September 2, 1961 he married the former Anita Swingle at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Madison, WI. Ed served in the U.S. Army in Bad Kreutznach, Germany from 1961 until 1963. He later received his Master's Degree and teaching certificate from UW-Madison. Ed taught at the McFarland, WI. high school from 1964-1966 and then at Manitowoc Lincoln High school from 1966 until his retirement in 1999. He served on the Manitowoc County Board for 10 years. Ed was an avid canoe and kayak person and was also an avid historian and was very politically active throughout his life. Ed was a member of Grace Congregational UCC in Two Rivers and was on the Earthcare Ministry committee. After retirement, he and Anita traveled to many countries and places in the US, especially with their camper. He loved to cross-country ski and garden.
Survivors include his wife: Anita, Manitowoc; three children: Eric (Jane) Rappe, Two Rivers, Sarah (Charles) Shefferly, Dexter, MI, Kirk Rappe, Seattle, WA; three grandchildren: Amber Rappe, Brian and Elizabeth Shefferly; two sisters: Ramona Stewart, Iron River, MI, Rosemary Flannum, Sturgeon Bay; one sister-in-law: Misako Rappe; and three brothers-in-law: Roland (Barb) Swingle, Dennis (Ruth) Swingle, Lanny (Maureen) Swingle. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was also preceded in death by one brother and two sisters: Fred Rappe, Ruth Breedlove, Nancy (Leonard) Falk.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning with cremation to follow at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Ed's cremated remains will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Grace Congregational UCC, Two Rivers, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Froedtert Pulmonary Clinic for all the care and assistance shown to Ed and his family.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 5 to June 7, 2019