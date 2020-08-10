Edward D. Brice
Manitowoc - Edward D. Brice, age 93, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on August 7, 2020 at his residence.
Edward attended Two Rivers High School until May of 1945 when he enlisted in the Merchant Marines where he served throughout the South Pacific. In 1946, he enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Alaska until February of 1948. When Ed returned from active duty he worked as a carpenter and on May 20, 1950, he married Dorothea J. Taylor. Together they lovingly raised a family legacy of 6 children, 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to working fulltime for the C&O Railroad for 32 years, Ed and Dorothea worked a small farm in the country with large gardens, a menagerie of farm animals and, of course, six children. When children were grown, his job relocated them and their good co-worker friends Ron and Mary Jane Burish to Baltimore, Maryland, for a few years until he retired and they returned to Manitowoc. The retirement years were filled with traveling to Germany, Florida and Texas to visit family, fishing (the canoe on top of the fish mobile headed to Rhinelander), gardening, canning (pickled green beans were a favorite), cooking (great fish frys and specialty soups), baking, an occasional Old Fashion and most importantly spending time with family.
Survivors include; two daughters and one son-in-law: Patricia (Kenneth) Schneider, Manitowoc, and Teresa Shebesta and special friend John Hartman, Manitowoc; three sons and three daughters-in-law: Paul (Barbara) Brice, Manitowoc, Jon Brice and his fiance Pam Ewen, Francis Creek, Randy (Roberta) Brice, Manitowoc, and Deanna Wagner-Brice, Troy, Illinois; 13 grandchildren: Chad Brice, Dan (Kaity) Brice, Keeley Crowley, Tim (Traci) Brice, Haley Wagner, Gina Wotruba, Taylor Brice, Shelby Brice, Joseph Shebesta (Rachel Reimer), Cody Brice, Callie Brice, Samuel Schneider, and Riley Brice; 10 great-grandchildren: Octavia Wagner, Benjamin Brice, Breckin Wotruba, Griffin Wotruba, Aiden Brice, Chloe Shebesta, Torin Brice, Kaylee Brice, Carsten Shebesta, and Brielle Brice; one sister and brother-in-law, Joan (Robert) Heinzen, Manitowoc; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ed has been reunited in heaven with his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothea, one son; William E. Brice; one grandson: Ryan Crowley; his parents; Edward and Mildred Brice; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Harley (Leonis) Brice, Harold (Sally) Brice, Milton (Lois) Brice, Louie (Ruth) Brice; one sister and brother-in-law: Lillian (Gordon) LeClair; and other in-laws, relatives, and friends.
Cremation has occurred at the All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc. Honoring dad's wishes, the immediate family will gather for a private celebration of Ed's life.
The family wishes to extend a special heartfelt thank you to the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice, especially Liz and Jason, as well as Ed's caregivers: Kristie, Sheila, Melissa, Kathy, Pam, Sue, Marie and Rachael for the compassionate care and support given to Ed and his family. Also, to Mary and Gracie for frequent visits and Marcia for special meals.