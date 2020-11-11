Edward GilbertAntigo - Edward "Eddie" A. Gilbert Jr., age 88, of Antigo, died Tues, Nov 10, 2020. Born on April 23, 1932, in Two Rivers, a son of Edward and Laura (Bertram) Gilbert Sr. He married Marian Kopetsky on Sept 5, 1953, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Two Rivers. She preceded him in death on Jan 26, 2020.Eddie attended Washington High School in Two Rivers. He served in the US Navy from June 15, 1949 to April 16, 1953.He learned the meat marketing trade through the GI Bill. He lived in Two Rivers until moving to Antigo in 1967. Eddie was employed at Lee's Super Value until 1990 and then at Wagner Shell retiring in 1998. He worked part-time at Festival of Foods and Lakeside Pharmacy and Grocery.He enjoyed golf.Survivors include daughters, Kathy (Glen) Statezny, Antigo, Karen (Steve) Suick, Antigo, Cheryl (Dave) Barwick, Schofield; sons, Chris (Jenny) Gilbert, Tucson, AZ, Rory (Alice) Gilbert, Cottage Grove, MN; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, LeRoy Gilbert, Antigo; a brother-in-law, Allen Kopetsky, Two Rivers.In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Hildegarde Gilbert; a brother, Gerald Gilbert; a sister, Carol (Roger) Klabunde; sister-in-law, Janis Gilbert; brothers-in-law, Marvin (Genal) Kopetsky, Arnold (Marty) Kopetsky and John Kopetsky; sister-in-law, LuAnn Kopetsky.A funeral Mass will be held on Sat, Nov 14, at 12 p.m. at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church. Entombment will take place in Queen of Peace Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home. A parish wake service will be held at 5 p.m. and the Knights of Columbus will recite the rosary at 6 p.m. both on Friday at the funeral home.Memorials in Eddie's name may be directed to Little Sisters of the Poor, 330 Exchange Street, St. Paul, MN 55102.