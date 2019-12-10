|
|
Edward Heckmann
Spring Valley - Edward W. Heckmann, 88, of Spring Valley, passed away peacefully Monday morning, December 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born July 10, 1931 in Spring Valley, son of the late Cranston and Elsie (Lorfeld) Heckmann. Edward attended Spring Valley Grade School and was a 1949 graduate of Central High School. Following high school, he served in the US Army.
On September 24, 1955 he was united in marriage to Gladys Schuler at St. Paul's UCC, Town of Russell. She preceded him on death on April 17, 2002.
Edward worked along side his brother, Warren, as co-owners of CF Heckmann Company. He was in charge of the milk hauling side of the business for 55 years before retiring. Edward was a member of St. James UCC where he was part of the choir and consistory. He was a member of the Meeme Card Club, Dart Ball at Our Shepard, Hammond Organ Club, Manitowoc, and was a Cub Scout Master. In his younger years, he downhill skied and whitewater canoe raced. Edward collected antique cars and model railroad trains. He was the President of Spring Valley Syrup Works. Edward enjoyed listening to polka music and attending Friday morning Spring Valley Coffee Club. He was a huge fan of the Kiel Raiders, and the Packers. Christmas was a special time of the year for Ed, as was spending time with his family.
Edward is survived by his children: Heidi (Clarence) Belitz, Cleveland; and William (Laurie) Heckmann, Spring Valley; and his grandchildren who he was very proud and supportive of: Katie Belitz (TJ Rhodes), Michael Belitz, Thomas, Caroline, and Jack Heckmann, David (Clar) LaDuke, and Keri LaDuke (Jason Rafeld). He is further survived by his twin sister, Elizabeth LaDuke and brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Rev. Glenn Coleman and Frieda Heckmann and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys, his parents, his son, David; daughter-in-law, Laurie Binversie Heckmann; sisters: Marjorie Coleman and Bernice (Herman) Nass; brother, Warren (Janet) Heckmann; and brother-in-law, David LaDuke.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. James UCC in Spring Valley (13312 Pioneer Road, Newton) with the Rev. Dr. Patrick Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Church on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Saturday at Church from 9:00 am until 10:45 am when brief family rites will be held.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his name.
The family would like to thank his special friends, Val and Clara and extend special thank you to his caregivers, Renate, Tilly, Esther, and Jennifer. They would also like to thank St. Nicholas Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Edward and his family.
Online condolences at www.meiselwitzfh.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019