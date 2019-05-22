|
|
Edward Holsen
Valders - Edward Holsen, a long time resident of Valders, WI. died March 26, 2019 at the home of his son in Lutz, Florida. He was 91. Ed was born on Feb. 23, 1928 in Two Rivers, Wisconsin - the second son of Alban A. Holsen and Amanda C. Holsen (Kleckner). Ed graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc as Class President in 1946. He attended St. Norbert's College in De Pere, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison in August of 1950. Ed joined ROTC and served as a 2nd Lieutenant with the United States Air Force in 1951 and 1952. On Oct. 3rd, 1953 he married Carole Wilma Christel in Clark's Mills, WI. In later years he managed at the Valders Canning Company and became President of the Valders State Bank. Ed is survived by his three sons, Daniel (Gail), John, and James (LuAnne), his brother William (Carol) of Manitowoc; along with nieces, nephews, great grand children and other relatives and friends. Ed was preceded in death by his wife Carole, older sister Carol, and older brother Robert. Throughout his life Ed enjoyed many things. He was happy in his work and cherished the lasting friendships he made as a member of the Valders Lion's club. He loved traveling, deer hunting, fishing, and entertaining at his summer lake cottage, custom paneling and refinishing furniture, and had a lifelong love of antique cars. The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to Holly Evenson and family of Valders for all the care and compassion extended to both Ed and Carole over the past years.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's in Clarks Mills on May 29 at 11:00 a.m. Family visitation may be made from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. before service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary Parish, 15 S. County Road J, Reedsville, WI 54230.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from May 22 to May 26, 2019