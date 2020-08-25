1/1
Edward J. Barylak M.D.
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Barylak, M.D.

Three Lakes - Edward J. Barylak, M.D., age 76, a resident of Fort Myers, FL, and formerly of Manitowoc, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 working in his beloved woods at his summer home in Three Lakes, WI.

Ed was born on September 12, 1943 in Ukraine to the late Rev. Thomas and Sophia (Licowska) Barylak. He graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School in Allentown, PA with the class of 1962. Ed received his BS degree from St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, PA in 1966 and his MD degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA in 1970. He completed his internship at Jefferson in 1971 and then moved to Wisconsin where he completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Wisconsin in 1973. Two years later, Ed completed a fellowship in hematology and oncology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. On June 13, 1970 Ed married Chrystina Zabrocky in Philadelphia, PA. Because of COVID, they were unable to celebrate their 50th anniversary on a family cruise to Scandinavia this August, as planned.

Throughout the 1970's, Ed served our country in the US Army Reserves as a medical officer. In June of 1975, he joined the Manitowoc Clinic where he practiced internal medicine and oncology until his retirement from Aurora Health Care in 2013. He was a dedicated physician who cared for his patients deeply and missed them profoundly after retirement. Ed, always an avid reader and movie buff, stayed busy gardening and chopping wood in Three Lakes in the summer, playing golf, bocce and poker in Florida, mounting stamps which he collected over the years, studying horses and handicapping the races, travelling, socializing and enjoying his signature cocktail, a Chivas and ginger ale, with his many friends. Above all, Ed was a loving and giving father, committed to providing opportunities for his children through education and by entrusting them with their freedom to pursue their interests and dreams, and by taking special joy in looking after their children, the grandchildren he adored so.

Survivors include Ed's beloved wife of 50 years, Chrystina; two children, Toma Barylak of San Francisco, CA, and Tanya (Blake) Barylak Wirht of Brooklyn, NY; three grandchildren, Molly and Jack Lyons of Ridgefield, CT, and Burton Wirht of Brooklyn, NY; brother, Major (ret) Bohdan (Carol) Barylak of Canton, GA; sister, Natalie Zmyj of Somerset, NJ; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Thomas and Sophia Barylak; daughter, Andrea Barylak Lyons; and sister, Irene Cehelyk.

A celebration of life open house will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Ed's birthday, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. For more information about attending the open house, including COVID safety considerations, and to post online condolences, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Ed's name to 1) St. Francis of Assissi Catholic Church in Manitowoc, 2) The Capitol Civic Center in Manitowoc and 3) "Cancer Research"at Mayo Clinic. Memorials can be made online at www.mayoclinic.org/development or mailed to Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 First St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905. Please indicate the name of the person you wish to honor and provide a mailing address on the contribution form or in a short note so that Mayo Clinic can send a notification of your remembrance to the family.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc
628 North Water Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 682-0346
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home - Manitowoc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
So sorry to hear of Dr. Barylak's passing. I worked with him years ago in ICU at Holy Family. We stood together at the bedside of a terminal homeless man until he took his last breath. A respectful, kind doctor on so many other occasions too.
Sympathy to the family.
Kathy Bernhart
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved