Edward J. Hawkins
Manitowoc - Edward J. Hawkins, age 77, of Manitowoc, passed away early Monday morning, May 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Edward was born on September 7, 1941, in Chicago IL, son of the late Winfred P. and Edna M. (Husted) Hawkins. On February 24, 1962, Edward married his eternal love, the former Patricia Kolak in Chicago. His loving wife preceded him in death on May 27, 1987. Edward was a maintenance technician for the Zenith Corporation, in which he took great pride. A true Mr. Fix-It, he was happy repairing anything and everything. He especially loved working on cars, and was an avid Nascar fan. Edward also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his many friends from Manitowoc and up north, and also staying in contact with his friends in Illinois. He would always lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Edward was a loving grandfather and loved spending time with his family and his dog Lucy.
Survivors include three daughters: Marie A. Hawkins, Manitowoc; Chris A. Packer, Manitowoc; Dianna L. (Daniel) Larsen Wallen, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Kory Wallen, Manitowoc; Kyle Wallen, Two Rivers; Richie Packer, Manitowoc; Alyssa Wallen, Manitowoc; Miguel Oropeza, Manitowoc; Ryan Packer, Manitowoc; Caitlyn Packer, Manitowoc; four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Winfred and Edna Hawkins; his wife: Patricia Hawkins; two brothers: Robert Hawkins; Richard Hawkins; two sisters: Delores Strebel; Carol Focth.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 818 State Street, Manitowoc. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his Edward's name. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 22, 2019