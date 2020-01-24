|
|
Edward P. "Eddie" McGlin
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Edward P. McGlin, age 87, of Two Rivers, passed away Friday morning, January 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
Eddie was born June 25, 1932 in Manitowoc, son of the late Edward G. and Catherine (Kemmetter) McGlin. On August 11, 1956 he was united in marriage to the former Sally Parworth at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Manitowoc. Eddie served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had worked at the former Hamilton Manufacturing in Two Rivers for 41 years prior to his retirement. Eddie enjoyed woodworking, crafts, making patterns, gardening, and working on cars.
Survivors include his wife: Sally McGlin, Two Rivers; two daughters: Sharon Owens and Peggy (Joe) Reindl; ten grandchildren: Zeola Owens (Ryan Scherer), Floyd Owens (Pang Tang), Raneatha Owens, (Justin Carter), Mystalynn (Lorenzo) Christian, Aundre (Cyrena) Owens, LaTeecia (Damian) Groothoff, Narissa Owens, Cedric (Meghan Lederhaus), Amy and Melissa; seventeen great grandchildren; two sisters: Cecelia Bashaw and Ruth Ann Smith; and four brothers-in-law: Timothy (Judy) Parworth, Eugene, Joseph and Christopher Parworth; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings: Kenny (Sylvia) McGlin, Mary Vallejo and Robert McGlin.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with entombment to take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the McGlin family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020