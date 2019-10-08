|
Edward R. Labitzke
Manitowoc - Edward R. Labitzke, age 83, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabiliation.
Eddie was born on May 29, 1936 in the town of Rantoul to the late Herman and Catherine (Tarnowski) Labitzke. He graduated from Brillion High School with the class of 1954. Eddie was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard, and later enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Sierra until his honorable discharge. On May 30, 1959, Eddie married Elaine Riemer at St. John - St. James Ev. Lutheran Church in Reedsville. He was employed at Brillion Iron Works until moving to Manitowoc in 1964. Eddie then worked at Eck Industries until his retirement. Eddie enjoyed spending his time gardening, fishing, hunting, travelling, bowling, and playing dartball.
Survivors include Eddie's wife of 60 years, Elaine; daughter, Laurie (Patrick) Ford, Appleton; son, David Labitzke, Silver Lake, IN; son-in-law, Paul Erickson, Waukesha; seven grandchildren, Thomas Ford, Shane (Cailin) Ford, Meghan Ford, John Erickson, Elizabeth Erickson, David Labitzke Jr., and Brianna Labitzke; great grandson, Vincent Edward Ford; two sisters, Evelyn Kriescher and Jeanette (Robert) Ruppenthal; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Dvorachek and Lyndoris (Leo) Skattebo; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Eddie was preceded in death by his daughter, Jenny Erickson; parents, Herman and Catherine Labitzke; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Lydia Riemer; brothers-in-law, William Dvorachek and Robert Kriescher.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at First Reformed United Church of Christ, 3613 Waldo Boulevard, Manitowoc. Rev. Judine Duerwaechter will officiate with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Military rites will be accorded by Drews-Bleser American Legion Post 88. The family will greet relatives and friends at First Reformed United Church of Christ on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Eddie's name.
Eddie's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the nurses of Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation, and also the nurses of St. Vincent Hospital's 8th floor for all of the care they provided.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019