Edward R. Streckert
Valders - Edward R. Streckert, 84, formerly of Valders, now at the Felician Village in Manitowoc, died early Wednesday morning, August 26 at Aurora Health Care, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Edward was born on April 27, 1936 in Manitowoc to the late Edward and Ella (Holdorf) Streckert. He was the youngest of 5, and attended Calumet Grade School. He graduated from Valders High School in 1953, where he received the FFA State Farmers Award in 1953. Upon graduation, he purchased the family farm, after the sudden death of his father in 1952.
On June 11, 1955, he married the former Janice S. Behnke at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Valders. They ran a successful dairy and hog farm, which remained in the Streckert family for 118 years, receiving the Century Farm Award. Somehow, he always managed to get his milking and chores done in order to attend his kids' school events. In 1985, they sold the farm and moved to Valders. He really didn't retire, and worked at the Leverenz Shoe Plant in Valders until its closure, Roorbach's, and Natural Ovens Bakery until 1998, when he really retired.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Valders, and served on the Church Council. He and Janice also distributed communion to shut-ins for several years.
He enjoyed gardening, making many Christmas cookies and traveling. He and Janice went on many trips and cruises with their special friends, John and Jeanne Riesterer. Memorable vacations were to the Panama Canal and Hawaii, and they especially enjoyed an extended cruise to Alaska. In their earlier years, they enjoyed playing cards and shaking dice with good friends and neighbors. In their later years, they loved spending time with, and followed the activities of their grandchildren, and more recently, their great grandchildren.
Edward is survived by his wife, Janice, of The Court at Felician Village, daughters, Sari (Ron) Saubert of Two Rivers, Shelly Streckert of Appleton, and one son, Todd (Rhonda) Streckert of Albert Lea, MN; 6 grandchildren, Debbie (Tim) Wiora of Madison, Leah (VJ Polkus) of Lindstrom, MN, Amanda (Jeremy) Vissers of Potosi, Emily (Tyler) Fink of Neenah, and Erik and Jonathan Streckert of Albert Lea, MN; 6 great grandchildren with one on the way: Vincent, Oliver, and Isla Polkus, Olivia and baby due in October Vissers, Zoey and Tatum Fink.
He is also survived by a brother-in-law, Allen Berge of Brillion, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dianne (David) Schultz of Sun Prairie, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Baby Boy Streckert in 1956, his parents-in-law; siblings and in-laws: Orman (Alberta) Streckert, Ione (Clarence) Leys, Evelyn (Leslie) Moede, and Delores Berge.
Private Funeral services will be held at a later date, and he will be laid to rest at Zion Evergreen Cemetery in Reedsville.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com
.
The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home, Valders, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Ganna Oosting, and the nursing staff at Aurora, especially Aubrey, for her extra attention, and Shayla, who was with him when he passed.
We would also like to extend our thanks to Lisa Voda and the nursing staff at The Court at Felician Villiage for their past and continued support of our parents and our entire family.