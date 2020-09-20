1/1
Edward S. "E.j." Gomoll
Edward "E.J." S. Gomoll

Newton - Edward "E.J." S. Gomoll, age 19, a resident of Newton, and formerly of Whitewater, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 19, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident.

E.J. was born on January 11, 2001 in Madison to Edward and Rachel (Homola) Gomoll. He graduated from McKinley Academy with the class of 2019. On February 14, 2019, E.J. proposed to the love of his life, Hailey Meissner. He had worked as a diesel mechanic at the family business of Strollin West Trucking and recently started working at Metal Art of Wisconsin. E.J. loved spending his time fishing, working on cars, riding dirt bikes, 4 wheelers, and anything with wheels. Above all, he cherished the time he was able to spend with his family.

Survivors include E.J.'s fiancée, Hailey, Newton; daughter, Peytyn; father, Edward Gomoll, Delavan; mother, Rachel Gomoll, Newton; two siblings, Ashly Hanson and her significant other, Blake Stadler, Newton; and Nicholas Gomoll, Illinois; maternal grandparents, Robert and Erin Lohmeier, Newton; paternal grandparents, George and Judy Gomoll, Illinois; aunts and uncles: Jamie and Eric, Newton; Nicholas Lohmeier, Manitowoc; Joe and Jennifer Gomoll, Illinois; Hailey's father and stepmother, Donald and Natalie Meissner, Manitowoc; Hailey's mother, Lora Meissner, Manitowoc; Hailey's grandparents, Gerald and Mary Meissner, Manitowoc; also other relatives and friends.

A service of comfort will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Rev. Thomas Pankow officiating. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com

The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
