Services
Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home
818 State Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-682-0118
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen A. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen A. Miller Obituary
Eileen A. Miller

Manitowoc - Eileen A. Miller, age 69, a lifelong Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Eileen was born on February 28, 1950, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Francis and Elda (Rahn) Miller. She graduated with the class of 1968 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Eileen worked for Fisher Hamilton's as a Paint Line Attendant. She was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church.

Survivors include her sister: Janet Miller, Manitowoc; one brother-in-law: Donald Nelson, Roswell, NM; one nephew: Eric (Amy) Nelson, Rochester, NH; one great-nephew: Henry Nelson; one great-niece: Violet Nelson, both of Rochester, NH; special friends: Linda and Bruce, Doris and Carl, and Mary G., other cousins, relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Francis and Elda Miller; one sister: Marilyn Nelson, December 19, 2014.

Private graveside services will be held at Kossuth Evergreen Cemetery. The Rev. Daniel R. Sims will officiate. A memorial fund has been established in Eileen's name for Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and the staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for all the compassionate loving care given to Eileen.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now