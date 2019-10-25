|
|
Eileen A. Miller
Manitowoc - Eileen A. Miller, age 69, a lifelong Manitowoc resident, passed away Friday morning, October 25, 2019 at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Eileen was born on February 28, 1950, in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Francis and Elda (Rahn) Miller. She graduated with the class of 1968 from Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Eileen worked for Fisher Hamilton's as a Paint Line Attendant. She was a member of Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her sister: Janet Miller, Manitowoc; one brother-in-law: Donald Nelson, Roswell, NM; one nephew: Eric (Amy) Nelson, Rochester, NH; one great-nephew: Henry Nelson; one great-niece: Violet Nelson, both of Rochester, NH; special friends: Linda and Bruce, Doris and Carl, and Mary G., other cousins, relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Francis and Elda Miller; one sister: Marilyn Nelson, December 19, 2014.
Private graveside services will be held at Kossuth Evergreen Cemetery. The Rev. Daniel R. Sims will officiate. A memorial fund has been established in Eileen's name for Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Aurora BayCare Medical Center and the staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center for all the compassionate loving care given to Eileen.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019