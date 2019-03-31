|
Elaine A. Kiehnau
Belgium - Mrs. Elaine Kiehnau passed away peacefully while surrounded by family, at her home in Belgium on Sunday evening, March 24, 2019. She was 78 years old.
Elaine was born in Manitowoc on April 20, 1940, daughter of Wilfred H. and Rosella Klingesen Miller. She attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc before going on to earn her degree in nursing.
In November of 1962 Elaine was united in marriage with Thomas Beilfuss. The couple settled in Port Washington and had five children. Elaine worked as an orthopedic nurse for Dr. Bhatti at St. Alphonsus Hospital. Later, she worked with the Milwaukee Visiting Nurses Association.
Thomas preceded her in death in 1998.
On June 14, 1981 Elaine married Karl Kiehnau in Port Washington. They lived in Port Washington, Mequon and Florida before moving to Belgium in 2003.
Mrs. Kiehnau was a member of St. John XXIII Parish in Port Washington and a former member of the Port Washington Jaycettes. She had a beautiful voice and loved singing; some of Elaine's favorites were Anne Murray songs and church hymns. She enjoyed going to Door County with her husband, trips to Holy Hill, indulging her sweet tooth every now and again, and the television show Survivor. In her younger days, Elaine enjoyed taking her children camping. Above all, she cherished time with her children and grandchildren; her family was always the most important thing.
Elaine is survived by her husband Karl of Belgium and her children Lisa (Jeff) Glawe of Port Washington, Laura (Chris) Rumbelow of Madison, Linda (Daniel) Crangle of Menomonee Falls, Thomas (Katie) Beilfuss of Saukville and Terence (Hope) Beilfuss of Port Washington. She is further survived by step-son Jon Kiehnau of Seattle, WA, 19 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, brother Wilfred (Patti) Miller of Indian Harbor, FL, sister Dorothy (the late Jerry) Sempier of Orlando, FL, sister-in-law Clara Mae (the late Tom) McGee of Gig Harbor, WA, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Wilfred & Rosella Miller, and sister Janet Binversie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 6PM on Thursday, April 4th at St. John XXIII - St. Mary's Catholic Church, 430 N. Johnson St., Port Washington. Father Patrick Wendt will preside. She will be laid to rest the following day at St. Mary's Cemetery in Port Washington. The family will receive visitors at the CHURCH on Thursday from 4-6PM.
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Port Washington is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com .
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019