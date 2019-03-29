|
Elaine B. Waack
Valders - Elaine B. Waack, age 80 of Brillion, formerly of Valders, died on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at Brillion West Haven. She was born at home on April 10, 1938 in the Town of Maple Grove, daughter of the late Hubert and Gertrude (Boeder) Wordell. She graduated from Brillion High School in 1956 and worked at the Brillion Iron Works. On February 15, 1958 she married Erwin Waack at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Brillion. She and Erwin farmed in the Town of Eaton and Elaine took care of the bookwork for the farm. She also worked at the Reedsville Equity and Collins Post Office. Elaine enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events as well as gardening. She was a member of St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. Survivors include her husband Erwin, her children, Cindy (Terry) Christianson of Valders, Randy (Sandy) Waack of Collins, Melanie (Todd) Hickmann of Branch, Angela (Todd) Behnke of Collins, Wendy Linsmeier of Manitowoc, Jon (Steph) Waack of Kiel, her grandchildren, Chad Christianson, Sarah (Corey) Cornette, Alyssa Christianson, Austin Waack and special friend Feather Thomas, Lindsay Waack and fiancé Heather Brickham, Derek Waack and special friend Shauna Sheldon, Trent, Heather, Kendra and Morgan Hickmann, Kate Linsmeier, Hunter and Gracyn Waack. Elaine is further survived by her great grandchildren, Conner and Owen Cornette and Baby Waack, a sister LaVerne Treichel, 3 sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Audrey Wordell, Ida Mae Krepline, Norman (Caroline) Krahn and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her in-laws, Emil and Bertha Waack, 2 brothers, Erhardt Wordell and Elroy (Diane) Wordell, son-in-law Gregg Linsmeier, 5 brothers-in-law and 4 sisters-in-law, Norbert Treichel, Jim (Irene) Decker, Betty Krahn, Orville Krepline, Harvey (Charmaine) Waack and Elroy (June) Waack. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 1:00 p.m. at St. John St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. The Rev. Darin Aden will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.wieting-funeralhome.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 29, 2019