Elaine E. Free
Manitowoc - Elaine E. Free, age 91, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers.
Elaine was born on February 25, 1928 in the town of Liberty, Manitowoc County. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Adeline Commings Rambadt. Elaine attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1946. In 1974 Elaine became employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Park Lawn Nursing Home in Manitowoc until she retired in 1986. On May 20, 1967 she married Erhardt H. Free at First Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on September 13, 2012. Elaine was a volunteer with the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Department and a longtime member of First Lutheran Church.
She is survived by three children, Barbara Grandoe, Nevada, Richard (Sheryl) Vreeke, Lynden, WA, Jeanie Kealey, Austin, TX; one step daughter: Julie (Mike) Donahue, Manitowoc; five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Adeline Rambadt, husband, Erhardt Free, two brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, and one step grandson, Travis Rauen.
A Life Celebration Social will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2 p.m.to 4 p.m.at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel.
Memorials would be appreciated in Elaine's name to First Lutheran Church. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020