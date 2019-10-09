|
|
Elaine H. Williamson
Manitowoc - Elaine H. Williamson, age 95, a resident Felician Village Gardens of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at her residence.
Elaine was born on April 27, 1924 in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Theresa Wiebe Frey. Elaine attended Lakeview High School in Chicago and graduated with the class of 1941. During World War II she volunteered as a Gray Lady at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital, Great Lakes, IL. Elaine had been employed as a Para Professional for the Manitowoc Board of Education for 17 years retiring in 1984. On May 4, 1946 she married Billie Williamson at the New Apostolic Church of North America in Chicago. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2015. She was a long time member of the New Apostolic Church in Appleton, the Manitowoc Senior Center, Yacht Club Auxiliary and her Bridge Buddies.
She is survived by her three sons: Greg (Gay) Williamson, Southern Pine NC; Jeff Williamson, Sun Prairie, WI; Rick (Beth) Williamson, Dripping Springs, TX; daughter: Jodi (Mike Nevin) Williamson, Oronoco, MN; seven grandchildren: Karl, Erin, Amy, Gina, Jarod, Jacob and Ellie; six great grandchildren: Kourey, Brinna, Charlotte, Isaac, Sawyer, and Boe; sister: Lois Paulus, Belleville, IL; sister-in-law: Arlene Williamson, Manitowoc; also nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home with Rev. Shawn Flannigan officiating. Following the memorial service, a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the funeral home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel with burial of Elaine's cremated remains at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from
10 a.m. until the time of services at Noon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Elaine's memory.
Elaine's family would like to express their appreciation to the entire community at Felician Village Gardens for the friendship and love they provided. Also, special thanks to all of Elaine's friends at the Manitowoc Yacht Club. We will all miss her laughter!
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019