Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
7:30 PM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Elaine Lorrigan
Maple Grove - Elaine Lorrigan, age 94, longtime Maple Grove area resident, died peacefully at home Saturday night, February 2, 2019, with family at her side.
Elaine was born in Shoto, Wisconsin on September 20, 1924, to Charles and Lillian (Menza) Meissner. She attended school in Reedsville and was united in marriage to Jack Lorrigan on August 20, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Reedsville. Elaine and Jack were longtime members of St. Patrick's Church in Maple Grove where she remained active with the Altar Society. She is currently a member of Holy Family Parish in Brillion, and member of the Friends of St. Patrick's. Jack preceded her in death on July 14, 2003. Along with being a very busy mother raising her ten children, Elaine also worked at the Leverenz Shoe Factory in Valders for 16 years. She will be remembered as being an excellent cook who loved to prepare large meals for her family. Her children especially remember her cooking huge meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday dinners. Elaine enjoyed doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles; gambling trips with her family, scratch off lottery tickets, and shopping trips to Gurnee with her daughters. She loved the Green Bay Packers (especially Aaron Rodgers) and had a great love for her cats.
Elaine would often remind her family "She was never moving out of her house, until she was carried out upon her death." Because of the great love, continued care, and support from her children, Elaine's wish was fulfilled as she was able to remain in her home until her death.
She is survived by nine of her children: John (Rita) Lorrigan, Joan (John) O'Leary, Judy (Dale) Eichhorst, Thomas Lorrigan (fiance, Pam), Don (Faye) Lorrigan, Sal (Gary) Tisler, Diane Lorrigan, Ann (Jan) Willman, and Rick (Amy) Lorrigan; twenty four grandchildren: Shawn (Barbara) Lorrigan, Shannon Lorrigan (fiance, Steve), A.J. (Lisa) Lorrigan, Amy (Darren) Derricks, Bridget (Eric) Derge, Jessica (Craig) Dellemann, Pete (Tanya) Eichhorst, David Eichhorst (special friend, Tina), Nick (Terry) Lorrigan, Ashley (Troy) Schoblaske, Brandon Lorrigan, Lisa (Geoff) Davis, Lori (Korey) Klister, Chad (Dana) Lorrigan, Brady Lorrigan, Jeff (Cristin) Tisler, Amanda (Jamey) Binversie, Brad Dirkman, Alyssa (Mark) Schrimpf, Bryan Willman (special friend, Amarra), Callie Willman (special friend, Aidan), Kyle Lorrigan (special friend, Maria), Kevin Lorrigan and Kory Lorrigan; thirty great-grandchildren: Kimberly, Jonathan, Benjamin, Alayna, Brooklyn, Devin, Noah, Lily, Tori, Tara, Jacob, Zach, Kailynn, Abby, Carson, Blake, Joe, Donovan, Sebastian, Sydney, Maya, William, Tyson, Beau, Tucker, Jackson, Mason, Delaney, Vince, Jameson; and one great-great grandson, Leo. She is further survived by two sisters, Pat Weber and Jean Laughrin; three brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law: Joe Lorrigan, Gene Johnston, Sonny Kohlbeck and Anna Christensen; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lillian Meissner; her husband, Jack Lorrigan; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bryan and Marie Lorrigan; one son, Flea Lorrigan; two granddaughters, Carrie (Tisler) Grall and Lori Eichhorst; two sisters and two brothers: Lois Licht, Mary Kohlbeck, Charlie Meissner, Bob Meissner; and several other special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1100 West Ryan St., Brillion. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tom Pomeroy, with entombment to take place at Knollwood Chapel Mausoleum, Hwy. 310, Manitowoc.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Family Catholic Church, Thursday evening, February 7th from 4:00 until 7:30 p.m. A parish prayer service will conclude the visitation at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church Friday morning after 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Elaine's name.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Lorrigan family with funeral arrangements.
The Lorrigan family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the caregivers of Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion extended to our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma and great great grandma throughout her illness. Your kindness is very much appreciated.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Feb. 6, 2019
