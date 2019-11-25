|
Elaine M. Steffen
Manitowoc - Elaine M. Steffen, age 94, a Manitowoc resident, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 at River's Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc, with loving family at her side.
Elaine was born on May 11, 1925 in Manitowoc, WI, daughter of the late John and Eva (Mrozinski) Levendusky. As a child of the Great Depression, she was very frugal and the queen of repurposing worn out items into something useful (pot holders may have had four previous lives). On October 14, 1942 she married Warren G. Steffen at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on March 17, 2016. Over the years, Elaine worked for the National Tinsel Manufacturing Company, Lakeside Foods and Imperial Eastman. Her greatest joy was baking bread, cookies, rolls and other fabulous treats for her family. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting, working on crossword puzzles and garage saling with her daughter, granddaughter and great granddaughter. Elaine had a wicked sense of humor and enjoyed gleefully beating the pants off her family at her favorite card game, Push. She also enjoyed traveling around the country with her family, as well as a trip to Europe. She was a dedicated mother, whose over protective side went as far as to call the bus company when her son was leaving for the Navy to ask if the bus had snow tires. This was only one example of the times her children endured the embarrassment of her protective nature no matter their age.
Survivors include her four children: Karen (Charles Randall) Sutton, Phoenix, AZ, Warren "Sonny" W. (Darlene) Steffen, Manitowoc; Susan (David E.) Ehlert, Manitowoc, James "Jimmy" (Amy) Steffen, Winthrop Harbor, IL; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; all of her siblings; her spouse and an infant daughter: Ellen Steffen.
Cremation has taken place at All-Care Cremation Center, Manitowoc, and a private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at River's Bend for their care and support.
Our beloved mother, busha and friend will be loved and greatly missed.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019