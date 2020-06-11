Elaine P. Sieker
Manitowoc - Elaine P. Sieker, age 101, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at River Woods Place.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 11303 Wehausen Road, Manitowoc. Rev. Gregory Pope will officiate with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will greet relatives and friends at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. To view a complete obituary and to submit online condolences to the family, please visit www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Elaine's name to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.