|
|
Elayne M. Duenkel
Manitowoc - Elayne M. Duenkel, age 89, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life early Saturday morning, January 18, 2020 at her residence.
Elayne was born on November 19, 1930 in Manitowoc to the late Aaron and Agnes (Schetter) Bausch. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1948. On November 25, 1948, Elayne married the love of her life, LeRoy Duenkel at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Manitowoc. They celebrated 71 years of marriage together. He preceded her in death on November 28, 2019. She retired from Silver Lake College where she served as a secretary to two college Presidents. Elayne was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. She was a member of the Christian Mother's Society of the former St. Paul's Catholic Parish. She was a former member of the Clipper City Shipmates Drill Team Booster Club. Elayne was not only an excellent cook and baker, but she was a meticulous seamstress and knitter. She made beautiful clothes for her children and their Barbie dolls and worked tirelessly to help sew uniforms for the entire Drill Team. She loved to spend hours playing Yahtzee and doing Word Search. She had a passion for cross stitching and her extensive artistic collections will be cherished by her family. Above all, Elayne was a loving mother who loved spending her time with family and friends.
Survivors include Elayne's five children, Thomas (Gloria) Duenkel, Connie (Greg) Rysticken, Theresa (Michael) Brauer, Gloria (Peter) Pivonka, and Mary (Jim) Koss; 13 grandchildren, Jamie (Howard) Gleason, Mindy (Travis) Christensen, Ann (Daniel) Holsen, Matthew Brauer, Casey Brauer, Christine (Joshua) Perkins, Sean Warren, Kevin Warren (Christina Bergmann), Evan (Ashleigh) Pivonka, Logan, Matalie, Joshua and Elena Koss; 15 great grandchildren, Grace, Sophia, Abigail, Quentin, Emma, Grayden, Eddie, Faith, Nora, JJ, Marvin, Henry, Violet, Kendra, and Riley; brother-in-law, Elmer "Butch" Duenkel, Jr.; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. LeRoy was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Agnes Bausch; beautiful daughter, Christine Duenkel; brother, Kenneth (Marion) Bausch; two sisters, Grace Olson and Nathalie (Alan) Schweigl; and four sisters-in-law, Camilla (Daniel) Kadin, Harriet (Lester) Brunette, Margaret Duenkel, and Catherine (George) Dobinski.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand - 1416 Grand Avenue, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Bill Evans with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Manitowoc. Following the services at the cemetery, a luncheon for family and friends will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until the time of the prayer service led by Deacon Alan Boeldt at 6:30 p.m. The visitation will continue on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Grand from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Elayne's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Dr. Mark Herring, Rev. Jose Lopez, and special care givers Cindy, Kristin, Matalie and the Heartland Hospice team.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020