Eldon A. Klein
Eldon A. Klein

Two Rivers - Eldon A. Klein, age 86, a Two Rivers resident, passed away Wednesday evening, November 25, 2020 at Angelus Senior Living, Manitowoc.

He was born May 19, 1934 in Two Rivers, son of the late Harry and Ella (Wiltman) Klein. Eldon attended Washington High School, Two Rivers, graduating with the class of 1952. On September 22, 1956 he married Leone LaRoche. Eldon served as a police officer for the City of Two Rivers for most of his career. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed woodworking. Eldon had a love for music and enjoyed singing and playing guitar with his bluegrass band Red Star Express. He was also a member of the Manitowoc Yacht Club. Above all, Eldon loved spending time socializing with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife: Leone Klein, Manitowoc; four children: Steve (Lynn) Klein, Manitowoc, Cindy (Tom) LeCloux, Round Rock, TX, Allen Klein (Patti), Green Bay, and Lisa (Cyril) Klein-Arsac, Midlothian, VA; one son-in-law: Dennis Heslip; five grandchildren: Benjamin, Kari (Wes), Brian (Jessica), Chi, and Quentin; his five siblings: Delores Rice, Leon Klein, Daniel (Sandra) Klein, Deanna (Don) Hallwachs, and Kermit Klein; and two sisters-in-law: Mary LaRoche and Georgiana Klein. Many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents; two children: James Klein and Ann Heslip; four siblings: Ivan (Marie) Klein Sr., Marvin (Florence) Klein, Harriet (Bob) Hooper, and Gene Klein; one brother-in-law: Lowell Rice; two sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Klein and Ginny LaRoche; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. David Pleier. Eldon will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers.

The family will greet relatives and friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. If you plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com

The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Angelus Senior Living, Manitowoc, and Aurora Hospice for the care and compassion they have shown Eldon and his family at their time of need.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
