Eldon M. Riha
Two Rivers - Eldon Melvin Riha, age 89, formerly of Two Rivers, died peacefully on Sunday night, June 9, 2019, at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc. He was surrounded by his loving family in the days prior to his death.
Eldon was born on February 5, 1930, in Two Rivers, a son of the late Frank J. and Blanche (Hostak) Riha. He attended Washington High School in Two Rivers. On February 26, 1972, he married Alice M. Rocheleau. Alice preceded him in death on October 4, 2016. From 1950 to 1956 Eldon proudly served in the National Guard 32nd Infantry in the Red Arrow Division. He was a Sergeant in the motor pool. Eldon's employment began as an auto body repairman at the Pontiac Garage in Two Rivers. Later he owned and operated Eastwin Auto Body for 20 plus years in the town of Two Rivers. He also was a part-time instructor with Lakeshore Technical College, teaching auto body repair and auto maintenance classes in Manitowoc and later at the campus in Cleveland.
His hobbies included anything with a motor - cars, motorcycles, outboard motors and airplanes. One of his proudest accomplishments was flying an airplane. He soloed on Sept. 3, 1977 and obtained his pilot's license on July 18, 1981. He was a longtime member of EAA Chapter 383. He enjoyed making the corn for the corn roasts at the airport and also at home for family and friends. He was also known as a great dog lover and gave a home to many dogs throughout his life.
Survivors include two daughters: Audrey (John) Sitkawitz and Linda Riha-Damrow; two stepsons: Terry and Steven M. Thomas; four grandchildren: Dawn (Jeremy) Berge, Stephanie (Jason) Farr, David Damrow (fiance', Stephanie) Brianna Damrow (fiance', Kyle); two step grandchildren: Christopher (Bev) Thomas, Alissa (Joe) Travers; five great grandchildren: Benjamin, Jacob, Brooklyn, Sydney and Alex and four step great grandchildren: Kennedy, Lexi, Aveline and Isaiah. He is further survived by a sister-in-law: Shirley Riha and a brother-in-law: Gary (Kim) Rocheleau; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a stepson: Brian Thomas; a step daughter: Linda Thomas; three sisters and brothers-in-law: Gladys and Louis Young, Viola and John Marek and Elaine and Marlyn Kroeger; one brother: Merlin Riha; two half sisters: Frances Riha and Rose Doberstein; sister and brother-in-law: Karl and Shirlee Meyer; brother-in-law: Alan Rocheleau; nephew: Bobby Young and niece: Kathy Meyer.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, June 14, 2019, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 2801 Garfield St., Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Kim Henning with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Two Rivers. Graveside military honors will be accorded by members of American Legion Post #165 and VFW Post # 1248 of Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 noon. There will be no Thursday evening visitation.
Memorials in Eldon's name may be made to the Lakeshore Humane Society or The Friends of Red Arrow Park.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and friends he made at the Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice for providing his care the past few years, especially everyone in Sunshine Cove that helped us with this difficult time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the Riha family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 12, 2019