Eldor H. Eichhorst
Wayside - Eldor H. Eichhorst, 90, lifelong resident of Wayside, died peacefully early Monday morning September 30, 2019. He was born October 27, 1928 to the late Arthur and Alma (Knuth) Eichhorst. On February 10, 1951 he married Lois Brandt at Zion Lutheran Church, Wayside.
Eldor ran a dairy farm for many years, along side his wife and children. His greatest joys were his family, friends, and driving school bus for 37 years for Brandt Transportation. In 1993 he was named State Bus Driver of the year. Eldor was a very kind and considerate person who would never miss an opportunity to give a compliment or kind word. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his children; Dale (Judy) Eichhorst, Dennis Eichhorst, and Cheryl (Bill) Grassell. Eleven grandchildren; Jessica (Craig) Dellemann, Pete (Tanya) Eichhorst, Dave Eichhorst and special friend Tina Santos, Erica Grassell, Tricia (Justin) Krenke, Kristy (Andy) Cordier, Lisa (Casey) Osiecki, Charlotte (Jason) Gillis, Amanda (Chris) Liebzeit, Christopher Dreves, and Matt Dreves. Seventeen great grandchildren, one great great grandson, his sister Germaine Eichhorst, as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends further survive.
Eldor was preceded in death by his wife Lois in 2014, a daughter-in-law; Jackie Eichhorst, granddaughter Lori Ann Eichhorst, his parents, as well as his in laws; Laura (J.J.) Stradel.
Friends may visit after 1:00PM Saturday October 5, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Wayside, until time of service at 4:00PM with Pastor Austen Welter officiating burial in the church cemetery. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family.
Special thanks to Pastor Austen Welter, Calumet County Hospice, and the staff at Garrow Villa in Brillion for all your care and concern.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Oct. 2, 2019