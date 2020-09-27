Eleanor C. "Ellie" Meverden
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Eleanor "Ellie" C. Meverden age 82, of Two Rivers, WI died in the morning of September 24, 2020 at Watertown Health Care Center due to Covid-19 complications.
Ellie was born on February 10, 1938 in Chicopee, Massachusetts, a daughter to the late Catherine M. (Maziarz) Thomas.
She was baptized at the Church of Santo Christo in Fall River, received her First Holy Communion and was Confirmed at St. Patrick's Church in Chicopee Falls. Ellie graduated from Chicopee High School in 1956. Family and friends in Chicopee remained in her heart throughout her life.
On February 14, 1958 she married James W. Meverden in Enfield, CT. Together they moved to DePere, WI and also lived briefly in Clintonville and Middleton. In the end, Ellie and Jim built their lives in Two Rivers.
She held many jobs throughout her life but found working at Prange Way and J.C. Penny to be a source of wonderful friendships and lasting memories. While she cherished her friends, and relatives, Ellie found her roles of mother and grandmother to be most rewarding. She felt immense pride for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.
Ellie was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015 and moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in Stevens Point, WI. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to the staff and friends at Brookdale and to special friend Kim Nowak, for their love, care, and compassion.
Ellie's faith was the foundation of all aspects of her life. Ellie interacted with the world through warmth, strength, bravery, empathy, humanity, and with a soft spoken demeanor. Her selfless compassion and kindness towards others filled many people with the incredible joy she felt for life.
Ellie will be lovingly remembered by her three children: Jim (Kitty) Meverden of Appleton, Debra (Jay) Gordon of Nelsonville and Daniel (Diane) Meverden of Aurora, CO; her five grandchildren and great-grandchild, Matthew Meverden, Amy (Brian) Meverden, Taylor Gordon, Rachel Gordon, Maddison Meverden, Aria Meverden; sister Shirley Thompson; brother Joseph (Marie) Thomas; sister-in-law Ruth Cichocki; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jim, mother Catherine, her grandmother Zofia Maziarz, father and mother-in-law Ralph and Marie Meverden, stepfather-in-law Arnold Lueke, Grandpa Bill Meverden, brother and sister-in-law Gerald and Charlotte LaRock, brother-in-laws Bernard Cichocki and Harold (Lefty) Thompson, and step sister and brother-in-law Arnoldene and Bob Baeten.
Private Family funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. David Arndt. To View the service, it will be live streamed on the church's web site. A public graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Forestview Cemetery, Two Rivers. All are invited and asked to observe social distancing and masking.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Meverden family with funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of your choice
in Ellie's name.