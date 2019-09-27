|
Eleanor Woldt Skatrud Zoerb
Manitowoc - Eleanor Woldt Skatrud Zoerb, age 94, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019 at Shady Lane Nursing Care Center in Manitowoc.
Eleanor was born on August 22, 1925 in Chicago, IL. She was the daughter of the late Herman and Emma Dill Woldt. Eleanor was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1944. She then continued her education graduating from the Mission House College in Plymouth, Wisconsin in 1948 receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree. In 1968 Eleanor received her Masters of Science Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She was employed as an analytical chemist at Rahr Malting Company from 1948 to 1962. Eleanor then became employed with the Manitowoc Public Library from 1962 to 1963. In 1963 she began teaching at Valders High School and remained there until her retirement in 1979. On July 17, 1979 she married Selmar Skatrud in Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on August 5, 1987. She later married Gordon R. Zoerb on August 21, 1999 in Manitowoc. He also preceded her in death. Eleanor was a past member of the Manitowoc Marine Band and Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra. She is a member of Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, the Ladies Aid of the church, and church orchestra. Eleanor also taught Sunday School at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church for many years. She was also active with the Lakeshore Wind Ensamble, the Manitowoc Senior Center, and the Manitowoc Retired Teachers Association. Eleanor enjoyed watercolor painting and gardening.
She is survived by three step children: Christine Anding with her children Roy, Gwen, Wade, and Becky; Douglas Zoerb with his wife Patricia and their children Andrew Zoerb and his wife Ginger and their children Elizabeth and Jacob Zoerb; Timothy Zoerb and his wife Patricia with their daughters Kelly and Jodi Zoerb and one additional step granddaughter Ann Marie Reh; nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her first husband: Selmar Skatrud; second husband: Gordon Zoerb; step son: Willard Skatrud; three aunts: Mathilda Stock, Esther Dill, and Dagna Dill.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church, 3209 Meadow Lane, Manitowoc. Officiating will be Rev. Robert Kujawski and Rev. Stephen Melso. Burial will follow at The Lutheran Cemetery in Sheboygan. Relatives and friends may call at Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials would be appreciated in Eleanor's name to Bethany Ev. Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements
