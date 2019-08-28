Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall
1114 S. 21st Street
Manitowoc, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall
1114 S. 21st Street
Manitowoc, WI
Elerene J. Carle


1934 - 2019
Elerene J. Carle Obituary
Elerene J. Carle

Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Elerene J. Carle, age 85, of Manitowoc, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.

Elerene was born June 14, 1934 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Daniel and Helen (Beranek) Shimek. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1952. On July 16, 1955 she was united in marriage to Donald E. Carle at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 14, 2017.

Elerene was known to volunteer at many different places throughout her life. She enjoyed camping in her younger years and in her later years spending winters in Texas with her husband.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law: Brian & Paula Carle, Green Bay; Kenneth & Christine Carle, Sheboygan; Craig & Brenda Carle, Manitowoc; seven grandchildren: Justin (Sandra) Carle, David (Meghan) Ottman, Amber Carle, Steven (Amanda) Carle, Michelle Carle, Danielle (Travis) Brixius, and Noah Carle; three great grandchildren: Collin, Tenli and Zylyn; one half sister: Sandra (Scott Patza) Shimek-Patza, Sturgeon Bay; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 S. 21st Street), Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Doug LeCaptain with burial to follow services at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc is assisting the Carle family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 28, 2019
