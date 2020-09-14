Elizabeth C. Schuette
Manitowoc - Elizabeth Clara Schuette, 72, of Manitowoc died Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Elizabeth was born on June 18, 1948 in Manitowoc to the late Wesley and Lucille (Filliez) Pfefferkorn. She is a graduate of Mishicot High School. On October 7, 1967, she married Jerome Schuette at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Francis Creek. He preceded her in death on December 26, 2006. Elizabeth worked for Mirro Foley and Food Country IGA. Elizabeth enjoyed bowling, especially on her bowling leagues, reading and doing puzzles. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and loved spending time with her family and attending family gatherings.
Elizabeth is survived by her 3 children: Sally (Paul) Kraemer of Manitowoc, Anna (Wayne) Schad of Manitowoc and Jon (Lillian) Schuette of Mesa, AZ; 5 grandchildren: JT Schields, Ava Schad, Grace Schad, Madison Schad and Karley (Ben) Haas; 2 great-grandchildren: William and Colton Haas; 2 sisters: Susan (Eugene) Posvic and Jane Barnes; and 1 brother: Carl (Mary Lou) Pfefferkorn. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerome, her parents-in-law, Erwin and Josephine Schuette, and 2 brothers, Paul Pfefferkorn and Larry Pfefferkorn.
A memorial service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Jens Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 1122 South 8th Street, Manitowoc, with Deacon Alan Boeldt officiating. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday at the funeral home, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family would like all to wear masks and practice social distancing.
