Elizabeth (Betty Ann) Carmody
Manitowoc - Elizabeth (Betty Ann) Carmody entered Eternal Life on March 22, 2019 in Parrish, Florida where she resided with her daughters Andrea and Kellie and son-in-law Philip.
Betty was born July 31, 1933 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. She married Edward Carmody, also of Manitowoc, and they lived in various parts of the U.S. as well as France and Panama during Ed's career in the military (US Army) and after his retirement settling in Newald, Wisconsin. After Edward's death, Betty and Kellie moved to Laona, Wisconsin, where Betty worked for many years as book keeper and secretary for St. Leonard's Church. For the last several years, as her abilities to care for herself began to decline, she took up residence with her daughter and son-in-law in Florida. She loved sitting on the lanai playing games on her Kindle and looking out at her pond and Eden Garden, as she called it. She also loved soaking-up the sun, sipping her Bailey's Irish Crème and root-beer floats in the pool and playing cribbage. She was very much loved and her absence is overwhelmingly heartbreaking; she will be dearly missed by her loving family.
Betty Ann is survived by her daughters Andrea, Kellie and Chantal, her sister Alice, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward and son Bruce, her parents, William and Bertha, three sisters and seven brothers.
Funeral Service will be held on May 11, 2019 at St. Leonard's Church in Laona. Visitation at the church will be at 10:00 am followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. Fr. John Cerkas (nephew) officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, Wisconsin on May 13th at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. John Cerkas officiating.
Thank you, our beloved mom, for the gift you have been and always will be to your children and to all who love you. Rest now in the arms of Our Savior.
In lieu of flowers, you may send memorial contributions to either , Salvation Army, or St. Leonard's Church. For more information, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on May 5, 2019