Elizabeth "Betty" Galien
Manitowoc - Elizabeth "Betty" Galien, age 84, a resident of Manitowoc, entered eternal life of Monday, July 1, 2019, at Rivers Bend Health and Rehabilitation Center in Manitowoc.
Betty was born on March 8, 1935 in Manitowoc. She was the daughter of the late George and Blanche Drum Scheraski. Betty attended Lincoln High School and graduated with the class of 1953. Everyone knew Betty from her 44 years of employment at Copps Food Stores. On March 21, 1956 she married Leon E. Galien in Manitowoc. Betty enjoyed gardening, having numerous flower gardens at home to beautify their yard. She also loved her pets and wildlife.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years: Leon "Lee" Galien; two sons: Jay Galien and special friend, Katie, Manitowoc; Jesse (Judy) Galien, Manitowoc; two daughters: Laurel "Lori" (Mark) Lorenz , Manitowoc; Gail Rockwell and special friend Will, Manitowoc; three grandchildren: Andrea (Chris) Sippel, Corey Rockwell, and Samantha Rockwell; three step grandchildren: Troy Heideman, Todd Heideman, and Kimberly Langolf; three great grandchildren and five step great grandchildren, two sisters: Jeanette (Richard) Van Engen, Sheboygan; Georgiana Klein, Manitowoc; numerous nieces, nephews, along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: George and Blanche Sherasky; and one brother-in-law: Gene Klein.
A Life Celebration Social will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc, located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory and Chapel. Burial of the cremated remains will take place at Evergreen Cemetery on Monday morning, July 8, 2019. Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from July 1 to July 2, 2019