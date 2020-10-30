Elizabeth "Betsy" Mae Doncheck
Newton - Elizabeth "Betsy" Mae Doncheck, age 72, a resident of Newton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her residence.
Betsy was born on September 21, 1948 in Manitowoc to the late Herbert and Helen (Holmes) Ansorge. She graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1966 and continued her education within the University of Wisconsin system, from which she obtained an Associate of Arts Degree. On August 23, 1975, Betsy married the love of her life, Jim Doncheck, at Wesley Methodist Church in Manitowoc. She was an energetic and fun-loving individual who enjoyed gardening, reading and painting, and especially raising her three children. She was an artist, avid golfer, lover of music, and enjoyed traveling extensively. Betsy and Jim attended numerous Wisconsin Badger football games over the years with family and friends. Betsy enjoyed the special moments in life, including cooking with her Gourmet Luncheon Club & Couples Gourmet, and socializing with Fish Club friends during the last four decades. Betsy was always giving of her time and valued having an impact on her community; she was actively involved with Junior Service League, the Rahr West Art Museum, and Branch River Country Club. She was passionate in her pursuits, deeply and fiercely loved her family, and quick with both her wit and a genuine smile.
Survivors include Betsy's husband of 45 years, Jim; three children, Dr. Kathryn (Jose) Zavala, Manitowoc; James (Jennifer) Doncheck, Mundelein, IL; and Dr. Beth Doncheck, Charleston, SC; seven grandchildren, Cristian, Elena, Alexandra, Katelyn, Evelyn, Connor, and Fiona; three siblings, Judy (Dennis) Gutman, St. Nazianz; Barb Lambert, Kaukauna; and Mike Ansorge, Manitowoc; brother-in-law, George (Jean) Doncheck, Green Bay; also many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Herb and Helen Ansorge; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leon and Eleonore Doncheck.
Private family funeral services will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home at a later date with burial taking place at Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials in Betsy's name to the Rahr West Charitable Foundation. Memorials may be submitted at: https://rahr-west-art-museum-charitable-foundation-inc.square.site
or mailed to the Rahr West Art Museum at 610 N 8th Street, Manitowoc, WI, 54220.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.