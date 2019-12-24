|
Elizabeth "Betty" Tirner
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Elizabeth (Betty) Tirner, age 95, a Two Rivers resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 20, 2019.
She was born in Sturgeon Bay, WI, daughter to the late Emil and Bertha (Kodanko) Leist. Betty was a graduate of Sevastopol High School. On June 22, 1943 she married Wencel (Jim) Tirner in Corpus Christi, TX. Betty was a supervisor of data processing at the Manitowoc Clinic from 1970 until 1983. She enjoyed golfing and bowling. Betty loved music, playing the piano, and singing in the Holy Redeemer choir and Two Rivers Senior Center chorus. She also loved playing bingo and was a volunteer at the Two Rivers Senior Center.
She is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law: Kathleen (John) Logan, Grafton, WI, Nancy (Kenneth) Brown, Clermont, FL; four great grandsons: Reed and Jack Logan and Collin and Austin Brown; one sister-in-law: Dorothy Leist, Sturgeon Bay, WI; Betty was preceded in death by her husband: Wencel (Jim) Tirner; her parents: Emil and Bertha (Kodanko) Leist; brothers and sisters: Alvin (Ida) Leist, Winfred (Ella) Leist, Mayme (Nels) Peterson, John Leist, Robert (Milly) Leist; brother and sister-in-law: Harvey and Alice Tirner; one grandson: Wade W. Logan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers on Friday, January 3, 2020. Burial will take place at Forestview Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The Family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman, Two Rivers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein and Stangel Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memorials in Betty's name may be sent to the Two Rivers Senior Center or St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church.
A special thanks to our family friend Mark Grams for all the caring & laughter he gave to Mom. Also a big thanks to caregivers Kay, Mary Jane, Valerie, Sabryna, Dakota & Neena.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020