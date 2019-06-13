|
Elizabeth V. Karbon
Manitowoc - Elizabeth V. Karbon, age 98, resident of St. Mary's Nursing Home, went to her heavenly home Tuesday morning, June 11, 2019. Elizabeth was born on December 13, 1920 at Grimms, Town of Cato, daughter of the late John H. and Elizabeth (Grimm) Bebow. She attended Grimms Elementary School and graduated from Reedsville High School with the class of 1938.
Elizabeth married Lloyd Karbon on January 22, 1941 at Friedens Evangelical & Reformed Church. Lloyd preceded her in death on September 2, 2008. She was a devoted housewife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt and family matriarch. Elizabeth loved music of all kinds, dancing, singing, baking, flowers and gardening. She was a dedicated member of Friedens Church until it was closed and since then has been a loyal member of First Reformed United Church of Christ.
Survivors include her four sons: David (Mary) Karbon, Richard (Penny) Karbon, Steve (Eileen McMahon) Karbon, Kenneth (Sue) Karbon; one daughter: Linda Springer; twelve grandchildren: Elizabeth Elmore, Rebecca (Mike Pederson) Karbon, Scott (Heather) Karbon, Jodie (Chris) Suomi, Christine Bogdanski (Shawn), Nicholas (Heidi) Karbon, Riley Karbon, Jason (Staci) Karbon, Jennifer (John) Shimek, Michelle Karbon, Steve (Christine) Wester, Patricia (Ricky) Schaefer; twenty-three great-grandchildren: Savannah, Calvin, Adam (Pamela), Amanda, Adison, Mason, Michael, Margaret, Kathy (Robbie), Ethan, Nolan, Ryan, Owen, Brooke, Gabriella, Jacob, Alyssa, Taylor, Kasey, Sierra, Morgan, Ethan, Evan; three great-great-grandchildren: Owen, Joey, Parker; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Jim (Lucy) DeWein, Geneva Karbon, Helen Kath, Elaine Karbon, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Elizabeth (Grimm) Bebow; her husband: Lloyd Karbon; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Joseph and Ella (Wachholz) Karbon; siblings: Ethyl (Elmer) Fokett, Myrtle (Milton) Post, William Bebow, Virginia DeWein, Joyce (Earl) Jansen, Ruth (Roman) Kletti, John (Betty) Bebow, Clarence (Elaine) Bebow; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Chester (Ann) Karbon, Melvin Karbon, Mable (Leonard) Gadzinski, Louella (Henry) Barbieur, Betty Fierros, Elmer Karbon, Roland Karbon.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at First Reformed United Church of Christ, 3613 Waldo Boulevard, Manitowoc. The Rev. Dr. Matthew L. Sauer will officiate with burial to follow in Branch Evergreen Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family wishes to thank the dedicated and caring staff at St. Mary's Nursing Home and HomeCare Hospice as well as the staff at Laurel Grove and the many friends and relatives who were so attentive to her throughout the years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 13 to June 14, 2019