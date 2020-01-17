|
|
Ellen Eldredge Tate
Manitowoc - Ellen Eldredge Tate, age 69, of Manitowoc, died on December 24, 2019 at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa, WI.
Ellen was born on February 4, 1950 in Wausau, WI, daughter of the late Thomas S. and Jeannette (Baumann) Eldredge. She graduated with the class of 1968 from Wausau High School and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1972 with a BS degree in Human Ecology. Ellen also attended continuing education at the Manitowoc County Extension and Lakeshore Technical College. She was married to Ron Tate in July of 1977 in Wausau. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Ellen was employed at Wisconsin Fuel and Light, Manitowoc, Lakeshore Technical College, Cleveland, Aluminum Specialty, Manitowoc, Conveyance Transportation, Manitowoc, National Tinsel, Manitowoc, Fresh Brands, Sheboygan and Kummer, Lambert, Fox and Glandt, LLP, Manitowoc. She was a member of a number of professional organizations. Ellen enjoyed the outdoors, time at her cabin and the company of her family, friends and her dogs.
She is survived by two brothers and two sisters-in-law: Peter (Sandy) Eldredge, Wausau, WI and their children: Spencer and Tyler; Jay (Margaret) Eldredge, Staunton, VA; her father-in-law: Ken Tate, Manitowoc, WI; one sister-in-law: Marilyn Jacobson, Sussex, WI; one brother-in-law: Steve (Elaine) Tate, Sussex, WI; her husband's children: Kelly (Larry Jr.) Joas and their children: Rachel and Rebecca, Cleveland, WI, and Scott (Donna) Tate and their children: Ryan and Emma, Pewaukee, WI, other relatives, friends and her dog, Etta also survive. She was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, grandparents, mother-in-law, Ann Tate, two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law, Don (Sandy) Tate, Jim Jacobson.
According to Ellen's wishes there will not be a funeral service but rather a celebration of life at a place and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be sent to an organization or . The Pfeffer Funeral Home of Manitowoc assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020