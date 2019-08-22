|
Ellen I. Reilly
Manitowoc - Ellen I. Reilly, age 89, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Shady Lane Assisted Living, Manitowoc.
She was born on January 29, 1930, daughter of the late Ralph and Irma (Butt) Hoppe. Ellen was a graduate of Brillion High School with the class of 1947. On November 26, 1947 she married Alfred D. Reilly; he preceded her in death on November 24, 2008. Ellen was the clothing manager at Wolworths for many years. She enjoyed playing dart ball for the Vets Club and playing bingo at the Senior Citizens Center.
Ellen is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Coleen (Dan) Hodas, Manitowoc; three sons and two daughters-in-law: Michael (Patti) Reilly, Newtonburg, Pat Reilly (special friend Lynn Skarvan), Two Rivers, Sean (Debbie) Reilly, Manitowoc; eight grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister: Gerri Heinz, Peshtigo; one sister-in-law: Adeline Hebert, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Ralph and Irma Hoppe; husband: Alfred Reilly; one brother, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A private family memorial service was held on Wednesday at the Pfeffer Funeral Home. Deacon Alan Boeldt officiated at the services and burial followed at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Laurel Grove Assisted Living for their care and compassion given to our mother.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 22, 2019