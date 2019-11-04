|
Ellen Kay Jaehnig
On October 28, 2019, at age 58, Ellen Kay Jaehnig received her heavenly crown of life after battling cancer and related illnesses. Ellen was born on May 21, 1961, in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, to Ralph and Bernice Jaehnig. She became a child of God through baptism as an infant at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers and attended elementary school at St. John's. At age 12, Ellen moved with her family to Mesa, Arizona, where her parents started their event rental business, Tri-Rentals. Ellen finished her elementary school years at Pilgrim Lutheran School in Mesa. She was confirmed in her Christian faith as a youth at Pilgrim. In 1979, Ellen graduated from Mesa Mountain View High School. As an adult, Ellen spent many years working with the family rental business, ironing countless bags of napkins. She enjoyed her weekly shopping trips to Chandler Mall and loved all things pink, purple, and full of sparkle! She also loved her pink lemonade and just about any food with barbecue sauce.
Ellen was predeceased by her father, Ralph Jaehnig, as well as her grandparents and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her mother Bernice; her brother Chet (Barb) Jaehnig, Chandler, Arizona; her sister Jane (Jim) Lepich, Manitowoc, Wisconsin; and her brother Dan (Becky) Jaehnig, Phoenix, Arizona. Although she had no children of her own, she held dear her twelve nieces and nephews and their families as well as her many cousins. Ellen also found joy in her friendships with many from Pilgrim Church, members of her Jesus Cares group, friends from her Mesa neighborhood, people she met on her Chandler Mall trips, and, in the past few months, her caregivers at Emerald Glen and Banner Desert Hospital.
A funeral service for Ellen will be held at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 am with visitation starting at 10:00 am. The officiating pastor will be Rev. James Winterstein. The service will be followed by lunch at the church. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be given in Ellen's name to Pilgrim Lutheran Church and School, 3257 E. University Dr., Mesa, Arizona 85213.
Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from him. Truly he is my rock and my salvation; he is my fortress, I will never be shaken. (Psalm 62:1-2 NIV)
