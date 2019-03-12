|
|
Ellen Looker
Green Bay - Ellen J. Looker, age 93, Green Bay, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019. Ellen was born April 30, 1925, at a home in Maribel, Wis., daughter of Edward and Ellen (Oestreich) Benishek. She graduated from Lincoln High School, Manitowoc, Wis., in 1942. On July 2, 1944, at a candle light ceremony, she married Edward C. Looker at First Presbyterian Church in Manitowoc. Ellen was a member of the Melnik Presbyterian Church for 41 years. She and Ed moved to Door County in 1995 and became members of the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church.
Ellen worked in banking for 32 years of which 30 were with the Maribel-Whitelaw Bank. From 1973 to 1986, she served as president and at one point was the only female bank president in Wisconsin. Ellen retired as a vice president from the Denmark State Bank in 1988, following their acquisition of Maribel-Whitelaw Bank.
Her volunteer work included state and county banking committees, treasurer of Maribel Non-Profit Housing, Nurse's Aide during World War II and is past volunteer with the AARP tax program in Sturgeon Bay and was life member of the VFW Auxiliary.
She enjoyed family gatherings and traveling with her husband to Europe and various parts of the United States for reunions of his 397th Bomb Group Association.
One of the high lights of Ellen's life was the summer of 1976 when three of her four sons found girls they wanted to marry and there were weddings in June, July and August.
Survivors include four sons, Tom (Denise), Albuquerque, N.M.; Mark (Linda), Denmark, Wis.; Gregg, Denver, Colo.; and Jon (Diane), Eldorado, Wis.; her grandchildren, Scott (Stacey) Looker, Kevin (Rachel) Looker, Melissa (Jerry) Kane, Jenna (Jake) Schoemann and Quinn (Rebecca) Looker; her great-grandchildren, Zacchaeus, Adeline, Zoey and Ezra Looker, Charlie and Catharyne Looker, Jaxsen Krahn and Joshephine Looker, Bella, Madison and Everett Dowland and Callan Schoemann. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Dianne Benishek and nieces and a nephew.
Preceding Ellen in death were her parents; her sister, Doris Benishek; her brother, Charles Benishek; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lincoln and Helen (Birkholz) Looker; her step-mother-in-law, Lucy Looker; and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Norman and Elaine Kleman.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County Road R, Denmark WI, from 10:00 to 11:30. The memorial service will be held at 12:00noon, at Melnik Presbyterian Church, 12320 Melnik Road, Whitelaw WI. Burial of cremains will take place on a later date at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc, WI. In lieu of flowers and plants, donations to the Melnik Presbyterian Church or the Sturgeon Bay United Methodist Church would sincerely be appreciated.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care given to Ellen.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 12, 2019