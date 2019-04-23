|
Ellen M. Redeker
Two Rivers - Ellen M. Redeker, age 79, lifelong resident of Two Rivers, passed away peacefully early Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 at the Aurora Medical Center, with family at her side.
Ellen was born in Two Rivers on February 10, 1940, to Herbert and Esther (Braun) Steinhauer. She attended country grade school and graduated from Washington High School with the class of 1958. On April 19, 1958, she married James E. Redeker at St. John's Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. The couple was blessed with 61 years of marriage. Ellen enjoyed working side-by-side on the farm with her husband Jim for many years, and also took care of all the bookkeeping duties. She also worked for a number of years at Sentry Foods and Domnitz Flowers in Two Rivers. Ellen enjoyed raising horses on their farm and also showing horses in many parades and as a member of the Branch River Riders and the Bit & Spur Riding Club. She enjoyed gardening (both vegetable and her flower gardens), she loved to watch & feed the birds, and especially loved to spend time with her grandkids and great-grandchildren.
Words cannot express the gratitude to Ellen's niece, Jeanie, for her selfless act of kindness, as she donated her kidney to Ellen in Dec, 2002. This second kidney transplant which was a perfect match for Ellen gave her an extra 17 years of life, love, and happiness with her family.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Jim; two sons & a daughter-in-law, Michael Redeker of Kellnersville, Rick and Rita Redeker of Two Rivers; two grandchildren: Dani (Adam) Leggett, and Craig (Mandy) Redeker; and four great-grandchildren: Maisy and Mattie Leggett, Aubrey and Andie Redeker. She is further survived by two sisters & a brother-in-law: Marion and Maynard "Muzzy" Prust of Two Rivers, Carol Valinski of Appleton (special friend, Oren Kaminski); one brother & two sisters-in-law: Donald and Lillian Steinhauer, and Shirley Steinhauer, all of Two Rivers; other in-laws: Ronald (Pat) Redeker of Green Bay, Shirley Lesperance of Two Rivers; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Esther Steinhauer; one brother, Richard "Dick" Steinhauer; one sister, Dorothy Gooding Everett; two brothers-in-law, George Gooding, Jr. and Dwight Lesperance; and one sister-in-law, Sharon Redeker.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, 1506 18th Street, Two Rivers. Rev. David Arndt will officiate at the service, with burial to follow in Forest View Cemetery, Two Rivers.
The family will greet relatives and friends at Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels, Wednesday from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Aurora Medical Center and the caregivers of Aurora at Home Hospice for the wonderful care and compassion extended to Ellen. Special thanks also to the Two Rivers Ambulance Personnel/Paramedics for their kindness and all their efforts.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Apr. 23, 2019