Elmer F. Free Jr.
Manitowoc - Elmer F. Free Jr., age 83, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center.
Elmer was born on December 24, 1936 in Manitowoc to the late Elmer and Dorothy (Klucinski) Free. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of in 1956. On October 13, 1956, Elmer married Lila Rothmund at Holy Innocents Catholic Church in Manitowoc. He served his Tool and Dye apprenticeship at Mirro and then went on to work at Eck Industries as a Pattern Maker for over 30 years until his retirement. Elmer enjoyed hunting, fishing with his grandchildren, woodworking, gardening, and above all, spending time with his family and friends - especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include Elmer's wife of 63 years, Lila; three children, Lee (Julie) Free, Manitowoc; Joy Free, Wauwatosa; and Kim (Scott) Grenier, De Pere; four grandchildren; a great grandson; four step-grandchildren; two brothers, Leroy (Diane) Free, Manitowoc, and Dan Free, Arizona; also other relatives, friends and neighbors. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Dorothy Free; infant daughter, Sandra Lee; and two brothers, Jerome Free and Harlan Free.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Francis of Asssisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Jose Lopez with burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Following the funeral service, a luncheon will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center located on the south property of the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Elmer's family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the nurses of Holy Family Memorial Medical Center for all of the care and compassion they provided to Elmer and his family.
The Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home and Crematory, North 11th and St. Clair streets, Manitowoc is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Feb. 23 to Feb. 27, 2020