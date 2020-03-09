|
Elmer M. Mikeal
Manitowoc, Wisconsin - Elmer M. Mikeal, age 50, a Manitowoc resident, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Two Rivers.
Elmer was born November 12, 1969 in Manitowoc, son of the late Raymond, Sr. and Lucille (Weier) Mikeal. He was a graduate of Washington High School, Two Rivers with the Class of 1989. On August 25, 1990 he was united in marriage to the former Jennifer Hansel at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Two Rivers.
Elmer had worked for Parker Hannifin until his early retirement in 2005. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, worked as a custodian at the church and was on the Property Board at the church. Elmer enjoyed working on cars and houses, fishing, but especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife: Jennifer Mikeal, Manitowoc; two sons and daughters-in-law: Alan & Christine Mikeal, Manitowoc; Brandon & Mindy Mikeal, Two Rivers; four grandchildren: Isaiah and Nathan Massman, Hunter and Alayna Mikeal; one sister and brother-in-law: Barb & Tom Greetan, Two Rivers; one brother and sister-in-law: Martin & Doreen Mikeal, Two Rivers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Debbi & Karl Shimulunas, Two Rivers and Gretchen & Joel Whitehouse, Shawano; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Elmer was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lucille, one brother Gary Mikeal and his father-in-law and mother-in-law James & Sandra Hansel.
Funeral services will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. William Kilps with burial to take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Manitowoc at a later date.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.kleinandstangel.com
The Klein & Stangel Funeral Home, Two Rivers is assisting the Mikeal family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020