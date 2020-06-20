Elroy L. Loose



Kiel - Elroy L. Loose, 86, of Kiel, passed away Thursday evening, June 18, 2020 surrounded by his family at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.



He was born on December 19, 1933, in the town of Rantoul, son of the late Aaron and Verona (Wesener) Loose. Elroy was a graduate of Hilbert High School with the class of 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country from 1953 until 1955.



On May 5, 1956, he married the love of his life, Bernette Becker at First Presbyterian Church in Kiel. Bernette preceded him in death on July 25, 2019. He was employed with Tecumseh Products for many years until retiring in 1996. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Kiel Lions Club, Kiel VFW Post #6707, as well as various snowmobile and card clubs over the years. Together with Bernette, Elroy loved to travel all over the U.S. and abroad; they also looked forward to their time up north with their entire family. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering, reading, bowling, fishing, gardening, and feeding the birds. Most of all, Elroy loved his family, selflessly.



He is survived by his four daughters: Brenda (David) Pike, Linda (Dale) Hopf, Carla Loose, and Sandra (Jared) Roeck; his grandchildren: Danielle (Joe Klopp) Pike, Ashley Pike, Megan (Brian) Altergott, Christopher (Stephanie) Hopf, Kimberly Hopf, Hunter and Riley Roeck; and his six great-grandchildren: Friedrich and Luka Klopp, Xavier and Evelyn Altergott and Cohen and Brycen Hopf. He is further survived by his brother: Gene (Helen) Loose; brothers-in-law: Art Becker Jr., Paul Becker, and David (Phyllis) Becker; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Elroy was preceded in death by his wife: Bernette, his parents: Aaron and Verona Loose, sister: Evangeline (Wallace) Krueger, mother-in-law and father-in-law: Amelia (Lettler) and Arthur Becker, Sr.; sisters-in-law: Genevieve (Melvin) Kleppen, Charlotte (Melvin) Reseburg, Merla (Carl) Porazinski, Carol Becker; and Patricia Becker.



Funeral Services for Elroy will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th Street, Kiel). Officiating at the service will be Warren Kraft CRE/CLP. Burial will follow at Schleswig Cemetery, with Military Honors accorded by the Kiel VFW Post # 6707.



The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the funeral home.



The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the comfort and care given to dad and our family during his last few days.



The family would like to thank Willowpark Place for the care given to Elroy in the last two years.



Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store