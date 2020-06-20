Elroy L. Loose
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elroy L. Loose

Kiel - Elroy L. Loose, 86, of Kiel, passed away Thursday evening, June 18, 2020 surrounded by his family at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice, Sheboygan Falls.

He was born on December 19, 1933, in the town of Rantoul, son of the late Aaron and Verona (Wesener) Loose. Elroy was a graduate of Hilbert High School with the class of 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Army serving his country from 1953 until 1955.

On May 5, 1956, he married the love of his life, Bernette Becker at First Presbyterian Church in Kiel. Bernette preceded him in death on July 25, 2019. He was employed with Tecumseh Products for many years until retiring in 1996. He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Kiel Lions Club, Kiel VFW Post #6707, as well as various snowmobile and card clubs over the years. Together with Bernette, Elroy loved to travel all over the U.S. and abroad; they also looked forward to their time up north with their entire family. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering, reading, bowling, fishing, gardening, and feeding the birds. Most of all, Elroy loved his family, selflessly.

He is survived by his four daughters: Brenda (David) Pike, Linda (Dale) Hopf, Carla Loose, and Sandra (Jared) Roeck; his grandchildren: Danielle (Joe Klopp) Pike, Ashley Pike, Megan (Brian) Altergott, Christopher (Stephanie) Hopf, Kimberly Hopf, Hunter and Riley Roeck; and his six great-grandchildren: Friedrich and Luka Klopp, Xavier and Evelyn Altergott and Cohen and Brycen Hopf. He is further survived by his brother: Gene (Helen) Loose; brothers-in-law: Art Becker Jr., Paul Becker, and David (Phyllis) Becker; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Elroy was preceded in death by his wife: Bernette, his parents: Aaron and Verona Loose, sister: Evangeline (Wallace) Krueger, mother-in-law and father-in-law: Amelia (Lettler) and Arthur Becker, Sr.; sisters-in-law: Genevieve (Melvin) Kleppen, Charlotte (Melvin) Reseburg, Merla (Carl) Porazinski, Carol Becker; and Patricia Becker.

Funeral Services for Elroy will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home (815 6th Street, Kiel). Officiating at the service will be Warren Kraft CRE/CLP. Burial will follow at Schleswig Cemetery, with Military Honors accorded by the Kiel VFW Post # 6707.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for the comfort and care given to dad and our family during his last few days.

The family would like to thank Willowpark Place for the care given to Elroy in the last two years.

Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home, Kiel is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Meiselwitz-Vollstedt Funeral Home
815 6th St.
Kiel, WI 53042
920-894-3348
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved