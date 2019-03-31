|
Elsie L. Berndt
St. Nazianz - Elsie Loretta Berndt, 80, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2019. She was surrounded by the love of her husband, children, extended family and friends.
Elsie was born in Townsend, WI on January 10, 1939 to Thomas and Margaret (nee Barstow) Koch. On April 15, 1969 she was united in marriage with Eugene Berndt Sr. Elsie was valedictorian of her high school class. She enjoyed playing cribbage and kept her mind sharp with daily crossword puzzles, challenging puzzles and reading books. She cheered on local Wisconsin sports teams, especially the Green Bay Packers and cooking meals for family and friends. Many people share memories of fishing with her, something she loved since she was a young child. She also took great pleasure in connecting with her Avon customers for over 30 years.
Elsie is survived by her husband Eugene Berndt Sr; sons Leslie Luchinski, Ken (Debbie) Luchinski, Gerald (Tammy) Luchinski, Eugene (Brenda Newby) Berndt Jr, Erich (Billie Jo) Berndt; daughters: Lori Luchinski, Kathy (Joe) Meyer, Debra Luchinski, Valerie (Sy) Laudolff, Regina (Thomas Jr) Degeneffe, Pam (Daniel) Whitehouse, 37 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, brothers: Ronald Koch, Thomas (Karen) Koch Sr, David Koch, Leroy (Sandie) Koch, Robert (Connie) Koch Sr; sisters: Elenora Ahearn, Barbara Moore; also several brothers-in-law and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, twin sons Donald and Douglas, siblings: Beulah, Edward, Charlotte, Leonard, Vivian, Vera, Richard and Philip and many brothers- and sisters-in-law.
Per Elsie's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Elsie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Aurora Baycare of Green Bay and the staff at Manitowoc Health and Rehab for their compassion and care.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019