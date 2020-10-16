Elton L. Raether
Newton - Elton L. Raether, age 90, a resident of Newton, entered eternal life on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at his residence.
Elton was born on May 4, 1930 in Manitowoc to the late Edwin and Ella (Bauch) Raether. He attended Shady Side School in Manitowoc County and was confirmed at First German Evangelical Lutheran Church in Manitowoc. On April 16, 1950, Elton married Gertrude Laabs at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death on August 22, 1975. On December 16, 1977, Elton married Rosella Gretz at Holy Innocents Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on February 15, 1995. Elton then had a special friend in Janet Grunewald for over 20 years until she preceded him in death on October 15, 2019. Elton had worked on the family farm until 1955 and then worked for R&J Fricke for 67 years as an excavator, truck driver and mechanic. He loved fixing old tractors, lawn mowers and just about everything. Elton was very generous to everyone who needed help with anything.
Survivors include Elton's three children, Allan (Patricia) Raether, Louis (Connie) Raether, and Lori (Todd) Olson, all of Manitowoc; six grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; five stepchildren; eight step grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Audrey Laabs and Emily Luebke; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Elton was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ella Raether; first wife, Gertrude Raether; second wife, Rosella Raether; special friend, Janet Grunewald; two brothers, Elmer and Norman Raether; sister, Edna (Raether) Schwanke; and two grandchildren, Adam Michael Raether and Christina Raether.
Private funeral services for the family will be held at the Harrigan Parkside Funeral Home. Pastor Matt Zimpelmann will officiate with burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Gardens. A celebration of Elton's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.harriganparksidefuneralhome.com
Elton was a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather. All of our years have been filled with love and laughter. You will be dearly missed.
