Services
Pfeffer Funeral Home
928 South 14th Street
Manitowoc, WI 54220
920-684-4642
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
Newtonburg, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Ev. Lutheran Church
Newtonburg, WI
Elvera "Vera" Boullack


1926 - 2019
Elvera "Vera" Boullack Obituary
Elvera "Vera" Boullack

Manitowoc - Elvera "Vera" Boullack, age 93, a resident of Laurel Grove in Manitowoc, was called home by the Lord to be reunited with her husband, Robert, on Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019.

Vera was born on February 22, 1926 in Reedsville, WI, daughter of the late Adolph and Lily (Mahlock) Klann. She was a graduate of Reedsville High School. On September 20, 1947 she married Robert F. Boullack at St. John - St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville. He preceded her in death on June 6, 2013 after celebrating 66 years of marriage.

Survivors include one son: Rickey Lee Boullack, Green Bay; two daughters and one son-in-law: Debra Lewis and special friend Joe Cyr, Hartland, MI, Angie and Michael Goessl, Valders; seven grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was also preceded in death by one grandson: Andrew Goessl; one sister and brother-in-law: Dorothy and Elroy Schaefer; one brother and sister-in-law: Ervin and Laura Klann; two nieces: Nathalynn (Stanley) Berg, Patricia Ploeckelmann; and one nephew-in-law: Dennis C. Rabe.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Newtonburg. Officiating at the service will be the Rev. Victor Headrick with burial to follow at the church cemetery.

The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Newtonburg, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

Mother loved to cook and was devoted to her grandchildren. She loved her church and the Lord.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Aug. 29, 2019
