Elwin C. "Curly" Lutzke
Manitowoc - Elwin C. "Curly" Lutzke, age 80, a Manitowoc resident, died early Thursday morning, November 19, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc.
Curly was born on July 3, 1940, in Manitowoc, son of the late Elton and Rita (Stahl) Lutzke. He grew up in the St. Nazianz area and attended St. Gregory Catholic School. On July 11, 1959 Curly married the former Karen A. Schneider at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc. The couple recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary. Curly was heavy equipment operator, working for several construction companies, including Schuette Construction, and retired at the age of 65 from Buteyn-Peterson Construction in Sheboygan. While working for Buteyn-Peterson, he was construction manager for the building of the various Kohler Company golf courses. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139.
After his "retirement" he continued to the enjoy the life of running the "Cat", for Curly this was not work this was his "hobby". If you were to cross paths with Curly you would remember his smile as it was unforgettable, Curly made his daily rounds with meeting the "guys' at Bud Willman's for breakfast, then a quick stop for a diet Pepsi at the Covered Wagon and then the lunch stop at the Dug Out. One thing he was most proud of was spending time with his grandchildren and visits from his great grandchildren. He was also extremely proud of his fancy ford trucks. And if anybody had luck on the pools it was Curly. He will be missed greatly by all that knew him and we all know he will be watching over us with his unforgettable smile.
Survivors include his wife: Karen Lutzke, Manitowoc; two sons and daughters-in-law: John (Cheryl) Lutzke, Palm Desert, CA, Jim (Yvonne) Lutzke, Manitowoc; one daughter: Julie Wiltman (significant other: Randy Lettenberger), Manitowoc; five grandchildren: Kole (Courtney) Wiltman, Kylie Wiltman, all of Manitowoc, Tyler Lutzke, Christoper Lutzke, Sarah Lutzke, all of Palm Desert, CA; three great grandchildren: Brystal, Jameson and Keegan; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Leon (Barbara) Lutzke, Valders, Roseann Lutzke, Manitowoc; three sisters-in-law: Nancy Schneider, Allouez, Antoinette Schneider, Manitowoc, Kay Felde, Manitowoc. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his father: Elton Lutzke; his mother: Rita Lutzke-Brost; step-father: Norman Brost; his father in law: John Schneider; his mother in law: Della Schneider; one son: Jeffery "Fry" Lutzke; one brother: Verlin Lutzke; one sister: Karen Pankratz; three brothers-in-law: Keith Schneider, Kent Schneider and Leon Felde.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Noon on Friday, November 27, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, 1121 North 14th Street, Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Ben Johnson. Entombment will follow the services at Knollwood Mausoleum, Town of Kossuth.
The family will safely greet relatives and friends from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. on Friday at St. Francis of Assisi on Waldo, Manitowoc. Due to current health conditions, please wear a mask and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.
