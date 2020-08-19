1/1
Emil Duchow
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emil Duchow

Manitowoc - Emil W. Duchow, age 96, a Manitowoc resident, formerly of 22520 Groh Road, rural Chilton, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Magnolia Meadows, Manitowoc. He was born on December 9, 1923 in the town of Rockland, son of the late Adolph and Katie (Steltenpohl) Duchow. On July 30, 1947 he married the former Lorraine Jung at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Collins. She preceded him in death on October 1, 2016. The couple owned and operated their dairy farm until retirement. Emil was a charter member of the Rockea Hunting Club and served on the St. Peter Lutheran School Board and was the church secretary. He was also a member of the Collins Senior Center. The highlight of their Summer was the Manitowoc County Fair. He especially loved spending time with his family. Emil loved to go hunting, fishing, making maple syrup, elk hunting with Vern Nicklaus and many years hunting with Kenny Mattes. In his later years, Emil loved to put puzzles together. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law: Richard (Ann) Duchow and Gerald Duchow, all of rural Chilton; two daughters: Katherine Johnstone, St. Paul, MN, Tammy Kenneke, Valders; a daughter-in-law: Dorothy Duchow, Manitowoc; 22 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Albert and Katherine (Naidl) Jung; one son: Thomas Duchow; two daughters: Jean Hack and Patricia Woelfel; a daughter-in-law: Julianne Duchow; two sons-in-law: Ronald Meyer and Jimmy Kenneke; a granddaughter: Rachelle Woelfel; grandchild: baby Duchow; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Adolph (Eleanor) Duchow, Willard (Sylvia) Duchow, Herman Duchow, Harvey Duchow; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Alberta (Arnold) Tienor; two brothers-in-law: George (Eleanor) Jung and Quirrn Jung; and two nieces: Delores Bastian and Mary LaFond. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Collins. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Robert Weiss with burial to follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Riverwood's Place, Magnolia Meadows and Southern Care Hospice for their kind and compassionate service given to Emil and his family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved