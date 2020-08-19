Emil DuchowManitowoc - Emil W. Duchow, age 96, a Manitowoc resident, formerly of 22520 Groh Road, rural Chilton, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Magnolia Meadows, Manitowoc. He was born on December 9, 1923 in the town of Rockland, son of the late Adolph and Katie (Steltenpohl) Duchow. On July 30, 1947 he married the former Lorraine Jung at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Collins. She preceded him in death on October 1, 2016. The couple owned and operated their dairy farm until retirement. Emil was a charter member of the Rockea Hunting Club and served on the St. Peter Lutheran School Board and was the church secretary. He was also a member of the Collins Senior Center. The highlight of their Summer was the Manitowoc County Fair. He especially loved spending time with his family. Emil loved to go hunting, fishing, making maple syrup, elk hunting with Vern Nicklaus and many years hunting with Kenny Mattes. In his later years, Emil loved to put puzzles together. Survivors include two sons and a daughter-in-law: Richard (Ann) Duchow and Gerald Duchow, all of rural Chilton; two daughters: Katherine Johnstone, St. Paul, MN, Tammy Kenneke, Valders; a daughter-in-law: Dorothy Duchow, Manitowoc; 22 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Albert and Katherine (Naidl) Jung; one son: Thomas Duchow; two daughters: Jean Hack and Patricia Woelfel; a daughter-in-law: Julianne Duchow; two sons-in-law: Ronald Meyer and Jimmy Kenneke; a granddaughter: Rachelle Woelfel; grandchild: baby Duchow; four brothers and sisters-in-law: Adolph (Eleanor) Duchow, Willard (Sylvia) Duchow, Herman Duchow, Harvey Duchow; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Alberta (Arnold) Tienor; two brothers-in-law: George (Eleanor) Jung and Quirrn Jung; and two nieces: Delores Bastian and Mary LaFond. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Collins. Officiating at the Service will be the Rev. Robert Weiss with burial to follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Online condolences may be made. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Riverwood's Place, Magnolia Meadows and Southern Care Hospice for their kind and compassionate service given to Emil and his family.