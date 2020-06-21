Emil W. Guetschow, Jr.
Two Rivers, Wisconsin - Emil W. Guetschow, Jr. went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 17 at Northland Lodge Assisted Living in Two Rivers.
Emil was born on September 8, 1921, in the Town of Two Rivers to Emil Sr. and Mathilda (Zierzow) Guetschow. Emil grew up on the family farm with his brothers and sister. He married the former Hazel D. Taddy on April 10, 1943. She preceded him in death after 46 years of marriage on December 22, 1989.
After his marriage, Emil entered the United States Army and served his country in England during World War II. Emil was an avid baseball player, and one of his favorite memories was playing a game of baseball for the Queen of England, Queen Mary, and her daughter, the current Queen of England, Elizabeth.
Upon returning from service, Emil worked at Hamilton Manufacturing in Two Rivers. He and Hazel had three children: two sons, Donald and Glen, and a daughter, Ellyn. Emil and Hazel ran their dairy farm for a number of years. Emil then worked at Mirro Aluminum Company, where he was promoted to supervisor. Upon retirement, Emil and Hazel moved to the City of Two Rivers and resided there until her death and his declining health. Emil then resided at Northland Lodge Assisted Living in Two Rivers until the time of his death.
Emil played baseball with the Two Rivers Polar Bears for a number of years, along with his sons, Donald and Glen. His loving wife and daughter were always in attendance to cheer them on. Emil also enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers on TV, bowling and golfing.
Emil is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Donald (Nancy) of Green Bay, Glen (Kris) of Manitowoc, daughter, Ellyn Bui, and son-in-law, Gene Rieck, both of Manitowoc. He is further survived by six grandchildren: Craig Lesperance of Green Bay, Carla (Dave) Lee of Green Bay, Stacy (Ward) Blahnik of Manitowoc, Heather (Jeff) Krueger of League City, TX, Jamie Rieck (Derek Pelnar) of Manitowoc, and Kristina (Grant) Fitzgerald of Green Bay. Also surviving are ten great grandchildren: Nathan and Reagan Lesperance of Green Bay, Ryan Lee of Green Bay, Nathan (Ali) and Carly (Austyn) Huske of Manitowoc, Erin (Jamie) and Alex (Sabrina) Tindall of Milwaukee, Ryan Holly of Manitowoc, Kyra Blahnik of Oregon, and Samuel Squires of Gurnee, IL. He is also survived by his long-time companion and caregiver, Marion Kushava, along with several nieces and nephews.
Emil was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel, his parents Emil Sr. and Mathilda Guetschow, five brothers and three sisters-in-law: Arnold, Rayfield, Arthur (Grace), Edgar (Leona), Wilbur (Virginia) Guetschow, and his sister and brother-in-law, Florence (Steven) Vondrachek. Also preceding him in death is his infant grandson, John Bui, and infant great granddaughter, Hanna Lesperance.
A private family funeral service was held at the Klein & Stangel Funeral Home in Two Rivers with Rev. Dave Pleier officiating. Emil was laid to rest beside his wife, Hazel, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Two Rivers with full military honors accorded by the VFW Post #1248 and the American Legion Post #165, both of Two Rivers.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of both Northland Lodge and Southern Care Hospice for the excellent and compassionate care give to Emil and the family, especially during his final days. May God bless all of you. We will never forget your kindness.
Happy Father's Day in heaven, Dad. We love you!!!
www.kleinandstangel.com
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on Jun. 21, 2020.