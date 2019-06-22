|
|
Enid Susan (Busse) O'Leary
Manitowoc - Enid Susan (Busse) O'Leary, age 92, resident of Shady Lane Nursing Center, went to her heavenly home early Wednesday morning, June 19, 2019.
Enid was born on August 17, 1926 in Sheboygan, daughter of the late Marvin and Mae (Verhulst) Busse. She graduated with the class of 1944 from Sheboygan North High School. Enid then attended the Business Institute in Milwaukee graduating in 1945. On September 17, 1949 she married Lee Alfred O'Leary at St. Luke Methodist Church in Sheboygan. Lee preceded her in death on December 1, 1994. Enid worked for Northwest Orient Airlines in Minneapolis, until the birth of her first child. After the children were all in school, she went to work for Northwestern Mutual Insurance Agency in Manitowoc, until her retirement in 1987. Since moving to Manitowoc in 1953, she was an active member of Wesley Methodist Church, now known as Lakeshore United Methodist Church. She was a member of Church Women United, United Methodist Women and the Mary's Circle. Enid was a charter member of Chapter EF, Wisconsin of the P.E.O Sisterhood, helping to promote its various educational philanthropies.
During the summer when the children were young, Enid was not employed outside the home. She entertained all of the neighborhood children while their parents were at work by teaching them to knit and sew; teaching them how to do cartwheels in the front yard; providing boxes of "dress-up" clothing for costumes for the neighborhood "shows"; providing materials and ideas for the craft projects, like making Barbie mansions using cardboard boxes, carpet and fabric samples, and old wallpaper books; and hosting the rainy day playhouse in the garage that wasn't used for cars during the summer months so they could roll out a rug on the floor and put in a table and chairs for the seemingly-endless Monopoly games.
Survivors include one daughter: Karen Jewell O'Leary, Manitowoc; one son and daughter-in-law: Lee Andrew and Julie (Handl) O'Leary, Manitowoc; granddaughters: Erin Kay (Kasey) Kozlowski, Manitowoc, Maureen Elizabeth (Alex Walters) O'Leary, Manitowoc, Jacqueline Elaine (Michael Carroll) Meissner, Manitowoc, Jennifer Ann (William Wendorf) Meissner, Manitowoc, Jolene Marie (Conor Benham) Meissner, Milwaukee; one great-grandson: Kade Alexander Kozlowski, Manitowoc and another great-grandchild due in January; sister and brother-in-law: Annamae (Busse) Pfeiler and Thomas A. Pfeiler, Lake Forest, IL; sister-in-law: Joyce (O'Leary) Weston, Madison; special "grandpet": Cooper, cousins, nieces and nephews, and many special friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Marvin and Mae (Verhulst) Busse; her husband: Lee Alfred O'Leary; one daughter: Susan Ann O'Leary; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Lee Andrew and Dorothy Jewell (Galloway) O'Leary; one brother and sister-in-law: Reginald W. and Marjorie (Nack) Busse; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: John C. Weston, Ann (O'Leary) and Russell Marineau; and nephew: Reginald Busse III; special "grandpuppies": Cammie and Gracie.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Lakeshore United Methodist Church, 411 Reed Avenue, Manitowoc. Rev. Carly Kuntz will officiate with a luncheon to follow in the church hall. Burial at Wildwood Cemetery in Sheboygan will occur at a later date. Relatives and friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cottey Cottage, Nevada, MO (www.cottey.edu); Lakeshore United Methodist Church, Manitowoc, for the building fund; Lakeshore Humane Society, Manitowoc; or the (). The Jens Family Funeral Home & Crematory of Manitowoc assisted the family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family would like to thank the caring staff at Laurel Grove Assisted Living for providing such a wonderful home for our mother and grandmother for many years.
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from June 22 to June 23, 2019