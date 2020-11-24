1/1
Eric C. Stenzel
1979 - 2020
Eric C. Stenzel

Reedsville - Eric C. Stenzel, age 40, of Reedsville, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Bellin Hospital in Green Bay, WI.

Eric was born on December 26, 1979 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, son of Chuck and Darlene (Schulz) Stenzel. He attended schools in Valders and graduated with the Valders High School class of 1998. He was a member of the Maribel Sportman's Club and was the assistant coach of the Valders High School trap team.

Eric is survived by his parents: Chuck and Darlene Stenzel, Reedsville; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Brian (Marla) Stenzel, Green Bay; Dan Stenzel, Reedsville; aunts and uncles: Joyce (Richard) Lodel, Manitowoc; Wally (Lorraine) Stenzel, Valders; Bill (Laurie) Stenzel, Manitowoc; Elmer Stenzel, Wrightstown; Jim (Sue) Stenzel, Clarks Mills; Jeff (Barb) Schulz, Clarks Mills; Wilford Schulz, Reedsville; Neil Schulz, Green Bay; other relatives and friends also survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, one brother: Allen Stenzel, and other relatives.

Due to the current heath situation, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com or through the mail in care of Christianson & Deja Funeral Home, 928 S 14th Street, Manitowoc, WI 54220.

The Christianson and Deja Funeral Home of Valders is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals for the care that has been given to Eric over the years.






Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Christianson & Deja Funeral Home
202 W. Liberty Street
Valders, WI 54245
920-775-4433
November 24, 2020
Dan and family, so sorry for your loss. 40 years is way too little time. Thinking of you and your family.
Nic Kaufmann
Friend
November 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family. Enjoyed teaching hunters safety with him fond memories.
Chris Zigmunt
