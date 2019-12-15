|
Eric E. Danielson
Madison - Eric E. Danielson, Badger fan extraordinaire, died peacefully at Agrace Hospice on December 8, 2019, two weeks after attending his final Badger football game with his good friends Glenn and Mary Dickert. He was Independent and engaged and feisty until the end but his multiple conditions finally caught up with him.
Eric was born on March 29, 1944 in Manitowoc to John and Gretchen (Fuechsel) Danielson. He received his BS from UW Oshkosh and his MS from University of Missouri and went on to a 30-year teaching career in Waukesha.
Eric taught high school civics for 30 years in Waukesha where he engaged his students to think deeply about difficult issues such as politics, religion, and the environment. He remained intellectually curious and passionate about politics, social justice and badger sports his entire life. Eric also spent many hours researching his family genealogy, tracing it back two centuries, and traveling to Norway twice to meet distant relatives.
He is survived by his sister Margi (Dave) Kindig, his brother John (JoAnn) Danielson, and nine nieces and nephews of whom he was especially fond: Michele, Carl, Mark, Michael, John, Luke, Heidi, Jenny and Emma. He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law Peter and Kathy Danielson.
A celebration of Eric's life will be held at the Jens Family Funeral Home, 1122 South 8th Street in Manitowoc on Saturday, December 21 with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. followed by a celebration of Eric's life at 11:30 a.m. with remembrances from all who wish to speak of their memories of Eric. Online condolences may be expressed at www.jensreinboldandpfeffer.com
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Eric's name to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the .
Published in Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019